SemaConnect Wins First Contract to Build Workplace and Multifamily Electric Vehicle Charging Sites as part of $2B Investment

SemaConnect's award includes performing full lifecycle services for Electrify America, including project site selection, site design, EV charging equipment delivery, site construction and on-going network and maintenance services for the duration of the Electrify America 10 year program. In performing these program management responsibilities, SemaConnect will tap leading workplace and multifamily commercial property firms to identify host sites across 12 target cites which include: Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Portland (OR), San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and Washington, D.C.The Electrify America program funds the purchase and installation of EV charging stations as well as their maintenance for up to 10 years. "This is huge for the entire industry," said Mahi Reddy, CEO of SemaConnect. "A rising tide lifts all boats, and this is something that will benefit everyone in the industry. It also helps consumers make an easier transition to electric vehicles. The more locations there are to charge vehicles, the more EVs we will see on the road."SemaConnect's Electrify America contract also includes delivering SemaConnect's smart EV charging equipment, cloud-based management software and network technology to participating workplace and multifamily properties. Since the start of the mass market EV industry in 2011, SemaConnect's EV charging technology has established a track record of reliability and exceptional performance, and has embraced open standards and interoperability.About SemaConnect:SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.