FlexSol solar roof tile is one step closer to nation-wide distribution

FlexSol Solutions is preparing to build the first demonstration roofs in spring 2018. On December 13th, 2017, FlexSol Solutions presented the latest generation of its solar roof to the board of the Energy Agreement committee of the Social and Economic Council. The company will aid the Energy Agreement in meeting one of its biggest challenges: making the existing housing market sustainable.

The highly-anticipated FlexSol solar roof tile​ will soon be made available for roofs in Europe. Traditionally, many houses in countries such as The Netherlands, Germany, England or France are roofed by curved, ceramic tiles. Integrating solar cells into this curved shape and material can be quite a challenge. But the high demand for aesthetically-pleasing solar roofs makes this market extremely lucrative as well.



FlexSol Solution's patented solar panel bending technology is a perfect fit for the European standard of curved ceramic shingles. Ever since 2012, the company has been working on building a solar roof that combines the efficiency and reliability of this technology with the aesthetics of a traditional roof - with successful results. The FlexSol solar roof tile has entered the final stages of its development cycle.The chairman of the Energy Agreement committee of the Dutch Social and Economic Council, former minister Ed Nijpels, therefore invited Koen Haest of FlexSol Solutions to present the latest generation of the solar roof tile. The committee stresses that one of the biggest challenges in meeting the goals of the Energy Agreement is making the existing housing stock more sustainable.The FlexSol solar roof tile proves itself ready to meet the housing market's challenge. FlexSol Solutions is preparing to construct the first demonstration roofs in spring 2018!