PROINSO to add Trojan Battery Products to its Mini-Grid and Micro-Grid Solutions

PROINSO's continued focus on the micro-grid and mini-grid sectors is further evidenced by its distribution of Trojan Battery products. PROINSO will supply the full range of Trojan batteries through its 20+ representative sales offices.



Trojan's new solar deep-cycle AGM batteries are an area of particular focus. These non-spillable, maintenance-free batteries are engineered for best value in solar and storage applications. All Trojan batteries are produced at its U.S. manufacturing plants, which employ the latest technology, testing and quality control standards in the industry."Expanding Trojan's distribution network with the addition of PROINSO enables us to readily meet customer demands in the region for deep-cycle batteries to power a variety of renewable energy applications," said Michael Grundke, General Manager for EMEA for Trojan Battery. "PROINSO also will provide the high level of service our customers have come to expect from Trojan Battery."PROINSO has both the experience and a proven track record with back-up power supply, diesel hybrid and off-grid systems, working with components such SMA Sunny Island and SMA Diesel Hybrid. PROINSO aims to increase its position as a leading provider of mini-grid and micro-grid solutions, which was formally recognised with the 2016 Solar+ Power Rural Electrification Award for its off-grid project in Kepulauan Riau, Indonesia.According to Pablo Gonzalez of PROINSO: "PROINSO is committed to working with products which offer the highest return on investment over a project's life cycle. Through our well established global operations, logistics and engineering expertise we have excellent growth in this sector. Now, by adding Trojan Batteries we are able to offer a one-stop-shop complete solution for mini-grid and micro-grid projects."Later this year PROINSO will launch its tracker-based micro-grid, using its TURNSOLE Powered by OMRON solution.ABOUT PROINSOhttp://www.proinso.netPROINSO is a leading global distributor, integrator and technology company in the solar market. Since its establishment in 2006 PROINSO has supplied over 2.7 GW of projects and has operations in over 20 countries across 6 continents.The company offers a comprehensive service range for PV projects. These include: procurement, engineering, installation and project management for commercial & industrial, utility, residential, diesel-hybrid and off-grid projects worldwide. Its clients include: installers, construction companies and corporations. PROINSO's Qualified Installer Network is the company's go-to workforce for installation and O&M services; counting over 2,500 professional solar installers.