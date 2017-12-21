Webasto Enters the North American Electric Vehicle Charging Market and will Unveil Charging Solutions at CES 2018

Webasto, a top-100 global tier-one automotive and aftermarket equipment manufacturer, enters the North American Electric Vehicle charging market and will unveil a full service electric vehicle (EV) charging program. Unlike many other suppliers of charging stations, Webasto has many years of experience and competence in automotive series production and a global aftermarket network. Under the motto "Driving the Future Since 1901", the company is presenting charging solutions that can be adapted to the specifications of car manufacturers as well as retrofit solutions. The offer includes a professional, nationwide installation and service network. The wall-mount Level-2 charging technology products will be displayed publicly for the first time in North America at booth 3102 at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 9th to 12th.



Webasto is well positioned within the complex global automotive environment"OEMs want partners who understand and quickly adapt to their development cycles, specifications and evolving engineering needs," Fabian Bez, globally responsible for the business unit Thermo & Comfort, said. "As a technology leader for thermal systems, it is our goal to become the leading system supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles."Charging Solutions meets the highest standards for safety and performanceThe company will exhibit an array of Level-2 charging stations designed for North America, Europe and Chinese markets at CES. Compatible with both Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Battery Electric Vehicles, these units are designed for home, business and multi-unit dwelling applications. Each are customizable to meet OEM vehicle-specific requirements. They are designed to meet the highest international standards for safety and once installed, will deliver reliable service and a positive end user experience.The company's wall mounted solution provides up to 50-amp or 12 kW of charging power and can be offered with connectivity and smart home capabilities. The wall mounted solutions with connectivity features comes complete as a UL compliant system with intelligent load management and SAE J1772; IEC 62196 - Type 1 plugs for the North American market. For more information on Webasto electric vehicle charging stations, please visit http://www.Webasto-Charging.com/usAbout Webasto:The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to almost all automobile manufacturers and among the top 100 suppliers in this industry sector. In its core business areas the company develops and produces sunroofs, panorama roofs and convertible roofs as well as thermo systems for all drive types. In addition, with battery systems and charging solutions Webasto is building up a product portfolio for electromobility. In 2016 the Webasto Group generated sales of 3.2 billion euros and has more than 12,000 employees at more than 50 locations (with over 30 of these being manufacturing plants). The headquarters of the company, founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information please visit http://www.webasto-group.com