Geothermal Resources Council Announces New Board of Directors

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) is governed by a Board of Directors, elected by the general membership to 2-year terms. To provide continuity, half of the Board is elected every year. All GRC members are eligible for election to the Board of Directors.



The global GRC membership took part in the ballot in November, and the result was that four new members of the Board were elected: Roland Horne, Jennifer Livermore, Josh Nordquist and Ann Robertson-Tait.They join nine other members who have been re-elected to the Board of Directors: Dave Boden, Marcelo DeCamargo, Kevin Kitz, Danielle Matthews-Seperas, Bill Rickard, Elaine Sison-Lebrilla, Gene Suemnicht, Kevin Wallace and Patrick Walsh.Photos of the new Board of Directors can be seen on the GRC Website at www.geothermal.org/BOD.html##About the Geothermal Resources Council:With the experience and dedication of its diverse, international membership bolstering a 45-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as one of the world's preeminent geothermal associations. The GRC serves as a focal point for continuing professional development for its members through its outreach, information transfer and education services.For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.