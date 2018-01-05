EXERGY SIGNS NEW CONTRACT FOR 10 MWe GEOTHERMAL PROJECT AND EXPANDS MADE IN TURKEY COMPONENTS FOR POWER PLANT EQUIPMENT

EXERGY extends its local production in Turkey to other power plant components. After starting local production of its Radial Outflow Turbines in 2014 - which allowedmany clients to benefit from increased feed-in-tariffs - today, thanks to an exclusive agreement signed with NIDEC ASI, EXERGY will be the first company in the market to supply its Turkish clients with locally manufactured generators. With this new opportunity, EXERGY's clients will benefit from a further 7 USD/MWh on top of the basic feed-in-tariff rate of 105 USD/MWh and to the 13 USD/MWh bonus already granted by EXERGY to its clients with the local turbine and auxiliaries production.



EXERGY will supply the first 12 MVA power plant generator Made-in-Turkey for a new 10 MWe geothermal project recently signed with Kiper Elektrik Ãœretim A.Åž., part of KipaÅŸ Holding group. This plant, exploiting a geothermal resource at 125 Â°C, consists of a water cooled ORC unit with two-pressure-level cycles expanded on a single disk Radial Outflow Turbine and will become operational by the end of 2018. The Made-in-Turkey generator, together with the other Turkish components, will qualify Kiper for additional incentives on the feed-in-tariff bringing an increase of up to 19% in revenues, reducing the payback period for the plant investment.The advantages deriving from the use of Made-in-Turkey generators will be an opportunity not only for all new EXERGY's clients and projects but also for current Turkish clients interested in replacing existing generators manufactured abroad with locally manufactured generators in those plants that have obtained the Ministry acceptance in the last 5 years.EXERGY's partnership with NIDEC dates back to 2013 supplying projects around the world with a total of 13 generators now generating 200 MW of green power. This strategic alliance for the production of generators in Turkey will made EXERGY the first company to offer this opportunity in the market.Nidec ASI leads the Industrial Solutions platform of NIDEC group. The company can trace its roots in industrial applications back more than one hundred years to the establishment of Ansaldo's electro-technical plant in Genoa in 1899. Today the company is a leading engineering and manufacturing company specialized in electric motors, drives and control systems for heavy industries like oil & gas, metals, mining, material handling and marine to name just a few. The company is also at the leading edge in the renewable energy sector - providing innovative solutions that help make battery energy storage, tidal power generation and biomass technically and economically viable. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy.With a local manufacturing facilities in Izmir and approximately 350 MWe capacity in operation or under construction in Turkey EXERGY is a leading company in the supply of Organic Rankine Cycle power plants for power generation from renewables including geothermal, biomass, solar and from waste heat recovery in industrial processes and power stations.