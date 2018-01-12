New category at green energy awards recognises Year of Young People

Scotland's top renewable energy apprentice will be honoured for the first time at this year's Young Professionals Green Energy Awards. The new category has been introduced to mark Scotland's Year of Young People and will recognise a current apprentice whose dedication, ambition and drive sets them apart.

Other categories for the 2018 event, which is headline-sponsored by ScottishPower Renewables, include Academic, Business Development and Project Manager Awards.



Anyone who has worked in the country's green energy industry - which employs 21,000 people - for five years or less is eligible to enter, and there is no age limit.Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said: "The Year of Young People aims to spotlight talent and celebrate the contribution that young people make, and the Young Professionals Green Energy Awards has been doing just that for four years now."In that time 70 people who're new to our industry have been given awards at the event to recognise their commitment, inventiveness and determination."This year will be no exception, and we're particularly excited about the new Apprentice Award, which will provide another chance to celebrate the unsung heroes of our industry."The full list of categories for which nominations are now accepted is:- Academic Award- Apprentice Award- Achiever Award- Business Development Award- Communicator Award- Engineer Award- Innovator Award- Professional Award- Project Manager AwardKeith Anderson, CEO of headline sponsor ScottishPower Renewables, said: "The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards always highlight the depth of talent coming through in the renewables sector, with so much creativity and innovation in our industry worthy of being recognised."ScottishPower Renewables is proud to support these awards. The young professionals in our sector will ensure a very bright future for renewable energy, helping to build on a record year in 2017."The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards are free to enter. Those eligible can nominate themselves or others through this link: www.scottishrenewables.com/events/ypgea18/nominations/.Nominations close at 5pm on Friday March 9.