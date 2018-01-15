Bax & Company co-develop first large-scale peer-to-peer energy market in NL

Innovation Consultancy Bax & Company have co-developed the first large-scale peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading market in the Netherlands. This sustainable, customer-centric concept, combines renewable energy and novel technologies such as smart grids and blockchain to allow homeowners, local business, farmers and public buildings in Eemnes and Amersfoort to generate and trade energy.



A legal exemption was obtained from the Dutch Government in late December, allowing energy to be traded on a P2P network. The exemption enables the project to run for 10 years, during which, the pilot will be scaled up to around 4.000 participants. Such a pilot has never before been developed in Europe at this scale.Belgian tech provider Enervalis and Dutch energy provider Eemnes Energie, are working together with the municipality of Eemnes, housing corporation De Alliantie, the province of Utrecht, the Dutch Government and the European Union to establish and oversee the pilot."Peer to peer energy trading improves the business case for consumers to invest in renewable energy generation. The Eemnes project will be one of the first operational examples in Europe. This is the European 2050 climate strategy in action." - Rolf Bastiaanssen, Urban Energy Cluster Leader, Bax & CompanyThe people of Eemnes, Netherlands will be able to enjoy this novel technology from next year, as many of their homes have solar panels and the other infrastructure is being put in place. The municipality has been working for eight years on a focused policy in the area of sustainable energy and soon its citizens will be able to purchase and sell electricity from each other.Bax & Company is an an innovation management company based in Barcelona, with offices in Cambridge, UK and Rotterdam, NL. They help corporate directors, entrepreneurs and policy makers to create, execute and manage cutting-edge science and technology enabled initiatives that deliver substantial societal, environmental and economic impact.For more information on the pilots in Eemnes and Amersfoort, or P2P energy trading, please contact:Rolf Bastiaanssenr.bastiaanssen@baxcompany.com