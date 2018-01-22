SEPA CEO Julia Hamm: Solar industry will respond to Trump tariffs with more innovation, efficiency
With the announcement of President Donald Trumpâ€™s decision in the Section 201 solar trade case, raising tariffs on solar cells and modules, Julia Hamm, President and CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), has released the following statement.
"The challenge that lies before us will be to concentrate our efforts on accelerating the innovation and efficiency that will drive down costs across other parts of the energy value chain. For example, SEPA has partnered with the Department of Energy and other stakeholders on the Orange Button initiative, which is already helping to lower financing and other soft costs for solar projects. It is but one example of the kind of solutions our industry will develop to benefit utilities, consumers, the solar industry and the grid -- regardless of federal policy decisions."
