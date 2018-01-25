ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2018: EARLY BIRD CONFERENCE TICKETS DEADLINE Keynote presentations by U. S. Department of Energy, International Energy Agency and NREL

Early Bird tickets for the leading Energy Storage Europe conferences are still available until February 12 at http://www.energy-storage-online.de/2130. The International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES) organized by EUROSOLAR and the 7th Energy Storage Europe Conference (ESE) of Messe DÃ¼sseldorf will feature more than 200 keynote presentations from international storage experts from over 15 countries. Both conferences will be held concurrently with the Energy Storage Expo in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany, from March 13 - 15, 2018.



Among the speakers from the U.S. will be Dr. Sunita Satyapal from the U. S. Department of Energy, Office of Hydrogen, Fuel Cells & Infrastructure Technologies as well as Dr. Martin Keller, Director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The program for both conferences is available at http://www.energy-storage-online.com/programm.Conference focus is on "flexible sector coupling"One of the main topics of the conferences will be the flexible sector coupling. Himanshu Sudan, Founder and President of the Canadian company eCamion, will report on a project of the company that will equip the Trans-Canada Highway with fast-loading columns. His lecture will be part of Session 4 of the Energy Storage Europe Conference on the topic of "Sector Coupling - Chemicals & Mobility". In addition to battery-powered sector coupling, this session will also cover the production of chemicals for energy storage including power-to-fuel.Teun Bokhoven from the International Energy Agency will chair Session 5 "Sector Coupling - Power-to-Heat". In this session, not only innovative technologies such as Carnot batteries will be discussed but also tried-and-tested approaches such as power-to-heat concepts from Denmark.Storage researchers from more than 15 countries at IRESEUROSOLAR's 12th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES) will bring together leading experts in international storage research. Speakers from Germany, Switzerland, India, Finland, Morocco, Canada, Italy, Ireland, Colombia, Belgium, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the U.S. will present the results of their projects in 20 lecture sessions and a poster exhibition within the agenda of around 180 scientific contributions.About Energy Storage Europe 2018Energy Storage Europe is the trade fair for the global energy storage industry and flexible sector coupling with the world's largest conference program on energy storage solutions and their applications. The trade fair grew by around 35% to more than 4,200 visitors from over 55 countries when last held in 2017. More than 160 exhibitors participated.For further information about Energy Storage Europe 2018, contact Messe DÃ¼sseldorf North America, 150 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 2920, Chicago, IL 60601. Telephone: (312) 781-5180; Fax: (312) 781-5188; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit https://www.energy-storage-online.com or http://www.mdna.com;For hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc. at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: info@ttitravel.net; www.traveltradeint.com