Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power Northeast Conference in Boston

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will attend the Solar Power Northeast Conference being held at The Westin Waterfront Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts from February 5th to the 6th. The solar industry event is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA).



Solar FlexRack will join over 70 exhibitors and 1,500 solar and storage leaders at Solar Power Northeast, the largest solar and storage event show in the Northeast. This solar industry conference has expanded to include 5 education tracks and 2 hands on training institutes in the growing Energy Storage and Asset Management sectors.Steve Daniel, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Solar FlexRack said, "The combination of Solar FlexRack's trusted technology and project services has continued to position the company as one of the most reliable partners in the racking, mounting and tracking industry. Northeastern project developers turn to us for our exceptional expertise in cold climate installations. We are looking forward to re-connecting with current customers and new opportunities at this regional event."Solar FlexRack, an industry-leader delivering best-in-class racking and solar tracker solutions that safeguard solar projects, will be available to share their customers' success presentation with individuals interested in learning more about how Solar FlexRack saves solar project budgets (without remedial teams). Please schedule a meeting in advance with the Solar FlexRack team.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.