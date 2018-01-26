Sungevity Announces Response to Trump Administration's Solar Tariffs

While the tariff imposed by the Trump administration was not in the best interest of American homeowners, we expect to be able to continue to offer excellent value and quality service to all potential consumers of solar.

TEMECULA, Calif., January 25, 2018 (Newswire.com) - Sungevity, a leading national designer and installer of residential and commercial solar systems, issued the below statement from CEO Frank Kneller, following President Trump's announcement to impose steep tariffs on imported solar modules.



"While the tariff imposed by the Trump administration was not in the best interest of American homeowners, we expect to be able to continue to offer excellent value and quality service to all potential consumers of solar. By providing best-in-class solar solutions together with excellent service, Sungevity offers consumers the opportunity to substantially offset their energy costs. This tariff will not interrupt our ability to use our strong market position to obtain the best components in a cost-effective manner and continue to offer this compelling value proposition to our customers.Although our industry may be out of favor with the current White House administration, the support for renewable energy solutions and solar power remains strong at the state and local levels. The decline in solar panel prices has served the residential consumer well, reduced fossil fuel consumption and resulted in a favorable contribution to job growth in the United States. Sungevity's strategic aim will continue to remain steadfast on opening new solar markets in the coming year, ensuring existing markets remain accessible and contributing to job growth in one of the fastest growing industries in the United States."For more information about Sungevity and the benefits of solar power, visit www.Sungevity.com.