PowerFilm Solar to Offer Custom Crystalline Solar Panels

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent tariff introduced on imported crystalline silicon solar modules and cells, PowerFilm Solar is pleased to announce their US-assembled custom crystalline solar solutions under the brand Soltronix.



PowerFilm is a US-based solar company specializing in the design, manufacturing and assembly of remote, portable solar solutions using a variety of solar technologies. In the past PowerFilm has produced semiflexible crystalline silicon panels under contract with the Department of Defense and for various OEM manufacturers. The Soltronix brand makes these capabilities available for all interested commercial customers."This tariff will apply to all imported crystalline silicon panels, while providing a small window for US-based assembly companies to import cells tariff-free. PowerFilm has been designing, assembling and manufacturing custom solar solutions for 30 years, including several projects using the crystalline solar material impacted by this tariff. This expertise makes PowerFilm well suited to assemble high-quality, semi flexible crystalline silicon modules in the USA providing customers with an alternative to paying the 30 percent tariff," said Dan Stieler, PowerFilm President.Crystalline silicon is the most common type of solar or photovoltaic material, commonly found in utility-scale installations. PowerFilm has served consumers, innovative commercial clients, and the US government with a variety of solutions since being founded in Ames, Iowa, in 1988. PowerFilm's products are predominately made using amorphous silicon, a thin film flexible solar material much like a sheet of paper. With Soltronix, PowerFilm is offering their innovation expertise to customers seeking a crystalline silicon solution from a US-based company.