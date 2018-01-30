Companies from Russia and Belarus Jointly Developed Photovoltaic Sandwich Panel for Roofing

Hevel Group (a part of Renova Group) and Belarusian company ISOBUD presented a jointly designed photovoltaic sandwich panel for roofing. Roofing material is composed of heterojunction PV modules manufactured at Hevel's 160 MW fab. ISOBUD also came up with its own innovative sandwich panel with heating element. Both products are being demonstrated at BUDMA-2018, construction industry fair opened today in Poznan (Poland).

PV module-based rooftop sandwich panel and sandwich panel with heating element are ready-made solution for power-efficient construction. Sandwich panels are widely used in construction of residential frame-panel buildings, logistics centers, sports facilities, parking areas and other infrastructure.Integration of high-efficiency PV module in sandwich panel and use of innovative heating sandwich panel enable to decrease significantly the power consumption of a new facility.ISOBUD intends to launch serial production of innovative sandwich panels in 2018 and Hevel Group will secure high-efficiency PV modules supplies.***Hevel Group (part of Renova Group, founded in 2009) is the largest integrated PV company in Russia. The Company comprises production facility (solar modules factory in Novocheboksarsk, the Chuvash Republic), development unit (engineering, construction of solar power plants) and R&D Center in Saint-Petersburg, the only specialized scientific research and development institute for photovoltaics in Russia.www.hevelsolar.comISOBUD Company is founded in 1998.ISOBUD's manufacturing facilities currently consist of 2 sandwich panels and thermal insulation production factories with total capacity of 4 000 000 m² per year; more than 10 000 objects have been constructed.The company owns the first accredited production testing laboratory in CIS.www.isobud.ru, www.isobud.сom