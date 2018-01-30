JinkoSolar Signs 1.75 GW Solar Module Supply Agreement in the U.S. and Advances Plans for Construction of Manufacturing Facility in the U.S.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29, 2018 / PRNewswire/ - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a global leader in the solar PV industry, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. ("Jinko U.S."), has signed a major master solar module supply agreement (the "Master Agreement") with a U.S. counterparty.



Under the Master Agreement, Jinko U.S. will provide around 1.75 GW of high efficiency solar modules over approximately three years."This deal will further solidify our leadership in the U.S. market," said Mr. Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of Jinko U.S. "An agreement of this magnitude exemplifies JinkoSolar's commitment to provide our clients with the most reliable products and dependable, regional customer service."Concurrently, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized JinkoSolar to finalize planning for the construction of an advanced solar manufacturing facility in the U.S. JinkoSolar continues to closely monitor treatment of imports of solar cells and modules under the U.S. trade laws.About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 7 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 4.5 GW for solar cells, and 8 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2017.JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.