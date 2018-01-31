Barcelona Forum to Examine Advances in Electric Utility Digitalisation

Digitalisation across the entire energy value-chain is critical for integrating energy from decentralised and distributed renewable energy sources. Utilities around the world aspire to evolve their networks and operations accordingly, however moving from digital vision to reality is challenging. The transformation requires not only investment in intelligent hardware and control systems, but also cultural change that puts the customer first, breaks down internal silos, and alters traditional ways of doing business. Utilities that rise to the challenge will survive and thrive in the new energy ecosystem.



The Digital Utility Innovation Forum, 20-21 February 2018 in Barcelona will examine the latest technologies, business models, case studies and success strategies for effectively implementing the digital utility transformation. This focused symposium will bring together utility executives, thought leaders, business planners and network professionals for two days of information sharing at the cutting edge of the digital utility transformation in Europe.Expert speakers include:- Mikel Lasa, Chief Executive Officer, InnoEnergy Iberia- Mark McGranaghan, Vice President, Distribution and Energy Utilization, EPRI- Dr. Maher Chebbo, Chief Commercial Officer, Power Digital Solutions, General Electric- Santiago Cascante, Head of Innovation - Global Infrastructure & Networks, ENEL- Rene Kerkmeester, Head of Digital Transformation, TenneT B.V., The Netherlands- Manel Sanmarti, Electical Engineering Research Manager, Catalonia Institute for Energy Research- Rui Vieira, Head of SCADA Division, Efacec AutomationWillem Strabbing, Managing Director, European Smart Meter Industry Group (ESMIG)- Yamshid Quiñones, Smart Grid Engineer, BKW FMB Energie AG- Asif Rafique, Managing Director, Energy Storage Infrastructure, SUSI Partners- Dr. Elisa Costante, Head of Research, SecurityMattersXavier Cipriano, Senior Researcher, CIMNE; Founder and CEO, Beedata Analytics SL- Aitor Ayarza, Distribution Automation Business Unit Manager, ZIV Aplicaciones y Tecnología- Dr. Latif Ladid, President, IPv6 Forum and Professor, University of Luxembourg- Dr. Rafael Carrillo, R&D Engineer, Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM)- Dr. Kátrin Schweren, Founder and CEO, DKS Regulatory Intelligence Gmb- Ramon Gallart, Head, Smart Grid Systems and R&D, Estabanell y Pahisa Energia - EYPESA- Cecilio Sarobe, Senior Researcher, Renewable Energies Grid Integration, National Renewable Energy Centre (CENER), Spain- Jose Luis Domínguez-García, Power Systems Group Leader, Catalonia Energy Research Institute (IREC)- Jason Deign, Editor and Publisher, Energy Storage Report- And moreTopics to be covered include:- Clean Energy Transition Supported By Digitalisation- Renewable Energy Integration and Flexibility Management- Energy Storage: Utility-Scale Case Studies and Business Models Going Forward- Are We Getting All the Potential Value from Digitalisation?- Regulatory Developments in the EU Impacting the Evolving Digital Utility- The Vision of Utilities, Challenges and Opportunities- Digital Grid Demos: Smart Rural Grid, P2P Smart Test Project, and GRACIOSA Project- Distribution Grid Optimization with RES and ESS Integration through Digitalization- Blockchain in the Utility Industry- Digital Solutions To Integrate Variable Renewables in Distribution Networks- Cyber Security Generations: Issues Facing the Digitalised Energy Network- Situational Awareness: Anticipating the Outage- The ADMS at the Heart of the Grid Transformation- Lessons Learnt From Massive Implementation of Energy Big Data Analytics"This is will be a great opportunity to network one-on-one with key industry executives, practitioners and researchers who are pushing the envelope of electric utility digitalization," says Daniel Coran, program manager. "It will be an ideal symposium in which to learn from the leaders in this space, and refine success strategies for taking smart grid operations, business models, and applications to the next level."Registration includes a site tour of the Living Energy SmartLab at the Catalonia Energy Research Institute (IREC) facilities in Barcelona. The lab has capabilities to investigate different microgrid configurations and apply technologies related to energy flux transfer, power control, communications, electric vehicle, power systems and other technologies.The Forum is organized by the Smart Grid Observer, an online information portal and weekly e-newsletter serving the global smart energy industry. SGO delivers the latest news and information concerning key technology developments, deployment updates, standards work, business issues, and market trends driving the sustainable energy industry worldwide (see www.smartgridobserver.com)For full information about the Digitual Utility Innovation Forum and to register, visit www.digitalutilityforum.comContact:Daniel CoranProgram Managerinfo@digitalutilityforum.com815-310-3343