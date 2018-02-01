JLM Energy deploys Phazr energy storage statewide in California

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California's new utility rates undercut the value of rooftop solar. To help customers combat this dynamic, JLM Energy has deployed more than 2,000 Phazr MicroStorage units and is successfully managing residential time-of-use charges for customers in all three major utility territories from San Diego to the Oregon border. Time-of-use rates are designed to charge a premium for electricity during late afternoon and evening when the utility grid is stressed by heavy use.



More Headlines Articles

Phazr is an innovative distributed energy storage platform. It pairs a single solar panel with a battery pack in a one-on-one ratio. Its plug-and-play design eliminates the need for skilled installation, driving costs down. Phazr charges directly from the renewable energy generated by the solar panel so it completely qualifies for the Federal Investment Tax Credit.Erin Clark, JLM Energy's chief operating officer said, "By storing solar energy in batteries until the evening when it is needed most, homeowners can save money and create efficiencies. The combination of solar plus storage future-proofs the customers' investment as tariff rates are changed by the utilities."William Cotter of SunStor, a Solar installer in PG&E territory said, "JLM's Phazr gives us a competitive advantage. It is a streamlined, adaptable and smart solution that provides solar customers with peace of mind, enhanced efficiency and guaranteed savings on their utility bill."Phazr uses JLM Energy's patent-pending Symmetric DC Regulation, the only technology available that enables a solar panel to charge a battery and send power into the home simultaneously. Excess energy from the solar panel is stored in Phazr for use later in the day to achieve time-of-use shifting, or solar self-supply in the evening. Because Phazr only charges from solar, it qualifies for the 30% federal investment tax credit.By taking this module-level approach, JLM's Phazr is advancing DC coupled storage applications and spurring widespread adoption of storage. Phazr maximizes solar generation to provide the most optimized solution, ensuring the customer achieves the highest possible savings and a rapid return on investment.Phazr works for residential and commercial applications and can be purchased through JLM's authorized dealer network. Phazr is certified to UL standards 9540 and 1973 and meets National Electric Code requirements.About JLM EnergyJLM Energy is an energy technology company. JLM has created a fully-integrated software platform and energy ecosystem that optimizes energy use and maximizes savings for customers. The ecosystem includes the market's only plug-and-play energy storage product, monitoring devices, algorithms and load controllers that are all unified via a single software platform. JLM Energy is an employee-owned company. To learn more, visit www.jlmei.com.