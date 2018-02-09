Sunverge Extends Advanced Virtual Power Plant Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With its latest software release, Sunverge Energy has made it easier for electric utilities to use real-time data at the edge of the grid to better manage and optimize Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) and smart devices. This enables more comprehensive demand management while offering and co-optimizing both consumer and grid services. The additional features and enhancements to the company's Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform also include more storage asset management and protection capabilities for optimal unit and fleet performance.



More Headlines Articles

Built on nearly a decade of experience in controlling and managing individual units and fleets of customer-sited DERs, these features allow for more efficient, automated and intelligent use of storage and other DERs. Extended capabilities include:The Sunverge intelligent home energy management platform supports extended efficiency levels and control strategies for individual thermostats, controllable loads such as water heaters or pool pumps, and electric vehicle chargers. The extended efficiency levels and updated integration with HEMS gateways using the Zigbee communication protocols support multiple device manufacturers and models.Using OpenADR 2.0b protocol, the Sunverge platform can integrate with leading utility Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) and Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) to provide measured, reliable, rapid and smart Demand Response using behind-the-meter energy storage and load management resources.The Sunverge platform's advanced DER-enabled demand charge reduction algorithm uses aggregated VPP fleet data collected in near real-time to reduce peak demand of groups of sites from multiple locations, allowing them to operate as a virtual nanogrid to minimize net aggregated demand.Based on the real-time device data from the Sunverge local controller, Sunverge's advanced Power Flow Limit Enforcement algorithm now provides additional protections based on battery cell-level current and inverter temperatures, ensuring optimal system performance in varying environmental and operating conditions."We continue to innovate and push the envelope with our software platform, which is based on nearly a decade of field experience, knowledge of different grid topologies and experience with a variety of different energy storage use cases," said Sunverge CEO Martin Milani. "We're optimizing with near real-time data at the very edges of the grid. This gives us a unique advantage in our ability to manage and control fleets of distributed energy resources and offers value to both consumers and grid operators."About Sunverge EnergySan Francisco-based Sunverge Energy enables homeowners to efficiently manage their own renewable energy generation and helps utilities, retailers and solar power providers aggregate those renewable power sources into virtual power plants across neighborhoods, communities and entire service areas â€” reliably, effectively and intelligently. Founded in 2009, the company makes the Sunverge One, a fully integrated energy storage system, and the Sunverge Infinity, an energy management platform for managing third-party distributed energy resources. The Sunverge One and Sunverge Infinity increase energy reliability, strengthen the grid, and accelerate the adoption and integration of distributed renewable energy. Investors include AGL, the Southern Cross Renewable Energy Fund backed by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and SB China Venture Capital (SBCVC), MITSUI & Co., Siemens Venture Capital, Total Energy Ventures International and VisIR. For more information, please visit www.sunverge.com or follow @Sunverge on Twitter.