SOLAR PROMOTION GROUP PURCHASES EVENTS DIVISION OF SOLARPRAXIS NEUE ENERGIEWELT AG

Berlin/Pforzheim, February 23, 2018 - The energy industry is undergoing a radical transformation: Decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy landscape. Cross-sector energy solutions and technologies are in demand, and are driving the increasingly close interlinking of the fields of electrical energy, heat and mobility (sector coupling). At the center of this transformation, "renewables" - particularly sun and wind energy - are becoming a cornerstone of our energy supply. Exhibition and conference organizers are also directly affected by the changes in the energy industry. The greater range of issues makes it necessary to substantively interlink previously separate areas and leads to a broader range of target groups in all sectors. To keep pace with this development, the Solar Promotion Group is purchasing the events division of Solarpraxis Neue Energiewelt AG, expanding its events portfolio with additional well-known events.



The Solar Promotion Group holds exhibitions and conferences on renewable energy and energy storage worldwide, with exhibition locations in San Francisco, São Paulo and Mumbai. In Munich, Solar Promotion organizes the parallel events Intersolar Europe and ees Europe - the largest and most heavily visited exhibitions for the solar and energy storage industries. These events are to be joined by the new exhibitions EM-Power and Power2Drive, which are being offered for the first time in 2018 under the umbrella of "The smarter E Europe." With the purchase of the events division of Solarpraxis Neue Energiewelt AG by its subsidiary Conexio GmbH, Solar Promotion is intensifying its support for the shift to a sustainable energy world. The shareholders of Solarpraxis Neue Energiewelt AG gave the acquisition the green light at last Thursday's meeting.This will allow the Solar Promotion Group to offer an even broader portfolio for a range of target groups in the future. Formats such as the renowned forum Neue Energiewelt ("New Energy World") and the conference Digitale Energiewelt ("Digital Energy World") will complement events including the existing offerings in Berlin, where Conexio already organizes the convention Zukünftige Stromnetze für erneuerbare Energien ("Future power grids for renewable energies"), among others. Also included in the existing lineup are the PV-Symposium, the BIPV-Forum for building-integrated photovoltaics, the convention Energieautonome Kommunen ("Energy-Independent Communities"), the Intersolar Europe Conference, the ees Europe Conference, the Power2Drive Conference and The smarter E Conference.Solar Promotion Group: the leading exhibition and conference organizer for the new energy worldWith the acquisition of the events division of Solarpraxis AG, the Solar Promotion Group is further expanding its role as the leading exhibition and conference organizer in the field of the new energy world. "We are now in a position to offer our customers and partners even more specialist knowledge, more visibility and an extensive network of connections - and we will be able to make a greater impact and help the industry gain even more momentum," says Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH.Bernd Porzelius, CEO of Conexio GmbH, a subsidiary of Solar Promotion GmbH, added: "These new events are the perfect addition to our existing portfolio and offer exceptional potential for further development. We are delighted that the shareholders agreed to our purchase offer."Acquisition ensures comprehensive spectrum of conference topicsThe purchase of the Solarpraxis events division brings on board not just the Neue Energiewelt forum and the Digitale Energiewelt convention but also the PV-Betreiberkonferenz (PV operators' convention), the Solar+ Vertriebs- und Kommunikationstag (sales and communication day) and the Investorentag (investors' day) and Qualitätstag (quality day). Conexio GmbH is also taking on four Solarpraxis AG employees at its office in Berlin. The founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solarpraxis AG, Karl-Heinz Remmers, will advise the Solar Promotion Group in the future.With the newly acquired events, 2018 will see the Solar Promotion Group hold 20 premier specialist conferences in the field of the new energy world with a total of over 1,000 speakers and around 8,500 attendees. The conference topics range from decentralized and renewable power and heat supply systems, energy storage and future power grids to sector coupling and the digitalization of the energy industry to e-mobility and charging infrastructure.About Solar PromotionThe Solar Promotion Group - comprised of Solar Promotion GmbH, Solar Promotion International GmbH and Conexio GmbH - has been holding exhibitions and conferences for the new energy world for more than 25 years. Metropolises and leading innovation hubs around the world, such as San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai and Mumbai, provide the stage for these exhibitions and conferences.In Munich, Solar Promotion organizes the parallel events Intersolar Europe and ees Europe - the largest and most heavily visited exhibitions for the solar and energy storage industries. These events are to be joined by the new exhibitions Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power and, which are being offered for the first time in 2018 under the umbrella of "The smarter E Europe." A wide array of symposia, conventions and conferences on renewable sources of energy round out the offerings, advancing the new energy world in all sectors from electrical energy to heating to mobility, and supporting the companies in these industries and their suppliers and partners as they grow.