Canadian Solar to Attend PV EXPO 2018 - 11th Int'l Photovoltaic Power Generation Expo in Japan

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it will participate in the PV EXPO 2018 - 11th Int'l Photovoltaic Power Generation Expo from Wednesday February 28 to Friday March 2, 2018 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.



At the show, Canadian Solar will showcase its high-efficiency product portfolio with some latest solar technologies:360W BiKu Modules - bifacial modules - Canadian Solar's poly BiKu modules (CS3U) have a power output of 360W from the front side, with the backside contributing up to an additional 30% power generation. Adding both sides together, the total power output of a 360W CS3U BiKu module can reach as high as 468W.For mono BiKu modules (CS3K), the power output of the front side is 315W, with up to 30% additional energy generated from the backside. Both sides combined, the total power output can achieve up to 409.5W. BiKu is a nice choice to reduce LCOE and improve ROI on commercial and utility power plants.BiKu modules are available in both CS3K-MB-AG and CS3U-PB-FG configurations. Delivery of the products will start from April 2018.330W HiDM Modules - high density modules - The most distinctive feature of HiDM is its excellent power output and conversion efficiency performance. HiDM modules incorporate the latest solar module technology that maximizes the module power output and power efficiency. The power output of Mono HiDM CS1K-MS can achieve 330W with module efficiency of 19.86%, which is 30W higher than similar sized 300 W mono PERC modules.Besides, HiDM modules come with very appealing appearance that blends very well with most of roof types in the residential market.More information on Canadian Solar's industry-leading products is available in booth # E49-52 at PV EXPO 2018.About Canadian Solar Inc.Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 16 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 25GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.