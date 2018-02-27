EM-POWER 2018: ENERGY EFFICIENCY IS INDISPENSABLE FOR MODERN ENERGY SUPPLY

Munich, February 26, 2018 - Energy efficient technologies are reducing the energy needed for electricity, heating and cooling. Moreover, energy customers as prosumers are increasingly taking responsibility for their consumption, further spurring demand for energy solutions. Digital technologies are the strongest driving force in the building industry. According to calculations by the Federal Energy Efficiency Center German Federal Agency for Energy Efficiency Center (BfEE), the market volume for services was roughly nine billion euros in 2016, and the trend is rising. The BfEE is located in the German Federal Office of Economic Affairs and Export Control and is a collaborative partner of EM-Power. EM-Power is the first exhibition in Germany dedicated to the opportunities for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings and offers a practice-oriented program tailored to specific target groups. Together with other energy exhibitions, EM-Power is part of the new innovative platform The smarter E Europe, which will take place June 20-22, 2018 at Messe München.



The transition to an energy-conserving and climate-friendly energy supply is changing how and where energy is generated and used. More and more customers are foregoing electrical energy from distant large-scale power plants - instead they are producing electrical energy themselves with PV systems, decentralized cogeneration units, fuel cells or small wind turbines and using this energy on site as prosumers. With the decentralization of the energy industry and the growing autonomy of professional energy customers, demand is increasing for intelligent energy solutions that enable cost-effective, efficient energy use. Along with new technologies, this includes service concepts as well as operator models, including those used for neighborhoods.Energy efficiency: Digitalization ushers in a wave of developmentAccording to a study of the energy services market conducted by the BfEE, the 2016 market volume of roughly nine billion euros was spread across the sectors of contracting (approx. 7.7 billion euros), energy consulting (approx. 800 million euros) and energy management services (approx. 435 million euros). "Suppliers of energy services and management services predict continuing growth in 'their' market segments in the coming years," says Jan Kottmann, head of BfEE. "Advancing digitalization is the main driver of this increase. New administrative, control and analytic tools offer the key players new opportunities to make their energy consumption flexible, efficient and cost-effective," Kottmann continues. Intelligent sensing and control systems are already catching on, and will play an even bigger role in the energy management of (industrial) buildings or in conjunction with efficient energy technologies in the future.Linking intelligent energy technologies with renewable energy solutions in the building sector still holds enormous potential and is an important step toward modern and efficient energy supply. It allows for reductions in energy consumption in (industrial) buildings - a win-win situation for climate conservation as well as for prosumers, who can thereby lower their operating costs. The German government's 2010 energy plan aimed for an 80% reduction in energy demand by 2050 compared to 2008. Overall, the federal government is turning to a comprehensive package of measures in order to increase energy efficiency and raise awareness around energy issues among owners, operators and users; it has allocated a total of 17 billion euros for promoting energy efficiency between 2016 and 2020.Professional energy customers take center stageAs the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings, EM-Power addresses the hot topics in the industry and focuses on the professional energy customer as a prosumer. The new industry platform, which is practice oriented and tailored to specific target groups, sheds light on which form of energy supply is suitable for a particular neighborhood, care facility or hotel, for example. For energy managers, planners and consultants from the industry, the real estate sector and local authorities, EM-Power is the ideal place to gather information and exchange knowledge and ideas. It covers everything from decentralized and renewable energy supply and energy consumption optimization to building automation and energy management systems. The exhibition also offers executive-level decision makers at medium-sized companies the opportunity to get a better sense of new possibilities for supplying their businesses and buildings with energy.The accompanying program at EM-Power: Practice-oriented and tailored to specific target groupsAt EM-Power, the accompanying program focuses on the hot topics of the exhibition. In the Compact Energy Forums in Hall C2, exhibitors and collaborative partners will present best practice projects, reference examples and energy solutions from various industries. Topics range from energy efficiency and general energy management to cooling technology and contracting. Additionally, the BfEE will spotlight the market for energy efficiency services and solutions, trends in the industry and current developments related to the federal subsidy program for energy efficiency in many sessions. The half-day expert forums offer practical, interesting and inspiring content for various target groups such as operators, users and project developers of commercial residential buildings, municipal properties, hospitals, industrial buildings or hotels and food service. Industry associations and institutions from all relevant specialist areas will also be represented, including the German Federal Association of Building Energy Consultants, Engineers, Craftsman (GIH), the German Energy Advisers' Network (DEN) as well as the German Federal Energy Efficiency Center (BfEE). This makes the new EM-Power exhibition an important venue for exchange and the development of intelligent and cost-effective energy solutions that are of significant interest for a wide range of applications.The smarter E Europe: The innovation hub for the whole energy industryFour energy exhibitions under one roof: The smarter E Europe brings together the renowned Intersolar and ees Europe exhibitions with two new energy exhibitions, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power. As the boundaries between generation and consumption become more and more blurred and digitalization affects all sectors of the energy supply chain, The smarter E Europe is a reflection of the actual energy industry and its future. 50,000 visitors from 165 countries and 1,200 exhibitors are expected at the innovation hub in 2018. With its focus on intelligent energy use, EM-Power is an important building block for the modern energy supply.Image Source: ©Solar Promotion GmbHEM-Power and the parallel events will all be taking place under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe from June 20-22, 2018 at the Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.EM-Power.eu/enwww.TheSmarterE.de/enAbout EM-PowerEM-Power, the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings, is the first exhibition in Germany where professional energy customers - with their demand for efficient energy technologies, intelligent control systems and energy savings - and the key concepts underpinning the energy transition in industry and the building sector take center stage.EM-Power is a unique platform for acquisition, exchange and information on the topic of smart energy generation and consumption behind the meter. The exhibition presents renewable and efficient energy technologies, smart energy management systems and services, as well as operator models which are crucial for the professional prosumer of today and tomorrow.Compact expert forums showcase specific information for various target visitor groups, such the real estate sector, hospitals and care facilities, food retail, hotels and food service, the production industry and more.In 2018, EM-Power Europe will take place in parallel to Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners, ees Europe, the continent's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, and Power2Drive, the new exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. All four exhibitions are being held under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe - the innovation hub for empowering new energy solutions.For more information on EM-Power, please visit: www.EM-Power.eu/enEM-Power Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM), with Messe München GmbH (MMG) as a co-organizer.