EnSync Energy and Social Good Incubator Announce Sale of Solar Plus Storage PPA

MAUI, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems, a leading developer of innovative distributed energy resources (DERs), announced the sale of a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) it arranged on behalf of J. Walter Cameron Center (JWCC) to an undisclosed investor. The PPA will bring the nonprofit incubator space nearly half a million dollars in savings during the terms of the agreement.



EnSync Energy's project engineers consulted with JWCC to size the non-exporting system to meet the center's current operational needs while allowing room for expansion. The resulting solar plus storage project encompasses a 148-kW photovoltaic (PV) installation and EnSync Energy's DER SuperModule™—244 kWh of energy storage supported by EnSync Energy's Matrix™ Energy Management System and DER Flex™ technologies. The alternating current, PV-only system directly serves the buildings' loads, and a direct current system connected to the SuperModule stores energy for off-peak solar hours and for demand charge mitigation.JWCC provides over 43,000 square feet of office space across six individual buildings to 16 resident agencies, including The American Cancer Society - Hawaii Pacific, The American Red Cross and The Maui Chamber of Commerce. The center also provides program space and support resources to over 250 community groups that together serve 30,000 Maui residents. Beyond cost reductions from the lower PPA rate, JWCC will benefit from demand charge mitigation services, which will decrease the center's utility bills by relying on energy storage to manage high demand charges.Construction will commence in the coming months.About EnSync Energy SystemsEnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems (EnSync Energy), is creating the future of electricity with innovative distributed energy resource (DER) systems and internet of energy (IOE) control platforms. EnSync Energy ensures the most cost-effective and resilient electricity, delivered from an electrical infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources, such as renewables, energy storage and the utility grid. As project developer, EnSync Energy's distinctive engagement methodology encompasses load analysis, system design consulting, and technical and financial modeling to ensure energy systems are sized and optimized to meet our customers' objectives for value and performance. Proprietary direct current (DC) power control hardware, energy management software, and extensive experience with numerous energy storage technologies uniquely positions EnSync Energy to deliver fully integrated systems that provide for efficient design, procurement, commissioning, and ongoing operation. EnSync Energy's IOE control platform adapts easily to ever-changing generation and load variables, as well as changes in utility prices and programs, ensuring the means to make or save money behind-the-meter, while concurrently providing utilities the opportunity to use DERs for an array of grid enhancing services. In addition to direct system sales, EnSync Energy includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) in its portfolio of offerings, which enables electricity savings for customers and provides a stable financial yield for investors. EnSync Energy is a global corporation, with joint venture Meineng Energy in AnHui, China, and energy project development subsidiary Holu Energy LLC in Hawaii, and DCfusion LLC, a power system engineering and design, consultancy and policy firm. For more information, visit www.ensync.comAbout J. Walter Cameron CenterThe J. Walter Cameron Center is a 501c nonprofit organization that provides over 43,000 square feet of office space across six individual buildings to 16 resident agencies that offer health and human services to over 30,000 Maui community clients annually. In addition, more than 250 community groups, ethnic clubs, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and private businesses use the center's meeting rooms throughout the year, attracting over 30,000 attendees. For more information please visit www.jwcameroncenter.org.