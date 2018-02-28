LSIS Makes Foray into the Japanese Market with Its Total Solutions for Renewable Energy System

SEOUL, South Korea & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSIS Co., Ltd. will make active efforts to branch out into the Japanese market with its total solutions encompassing the whole renewable energy systems including not only solar power but also energy storage system (ESS), direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC).



LSIS recently announced that it was participating in World Smart Energy Week 2018 held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan from February 28 and March 2; in particular, during the trade show the company moved its booths from Smart Grid Expo to PV System Expo four years after 2014 and plans to concentrate its efforts on entering the local renewable energy systems market this year.Under the concept of a total solution provider of renewable energy systems, the company operated a total of 16.2 booths (145.8sqm), its largest scale, and introduced its representative projects at home and aboard, including a mega solar power plant in Chitose, Hokkaido completed last year and floating solar power plants near Hapcheon Dam and on Chungpung Lake and showcased optical power equipment solutions for the Japanese renewable energy market.During the expo, LSIS installed a situation room in front of the booths to enable spectators to take a bird's eye view of the operation and management status of the Chitose solar power plant, and received good responses from them. The 39-megawatt solar power plant in Chitose is a photovoltaic project worth 113 billion won for which LSIS teamed up with Korea Electric Power Corp., and LSIS is charged with the completion of the project and guaranteeing power generation efficiency, EPC, and O&M for the next 20 years.In addition, LSIS emphasized not only its representative projects, including floating solar power plants near Hapcheon Dam and on Chungpung Lake and factory energy management system, but also its smart energy competitiveness that can provide the total solutions in the renewable energy systems sector including RMU (Ring Main Units), DC solutions like a DC Island project in Seogeocha Island, smart AC solutions including air circuit breakers and management solutions like cloud monitoring system.PV System Expo is a representative exhibition held inside World Smart Energy Week 2018, one of the world's largest international energy trade shows, and was attended by 1,570 global energy companies from 37 countries.With this expo as a momentum, LSIS aims to boost its efforts to make foray into the Japanese market that led to winning a contract to build a Hanamizuki mega solar power plant last year, following the completion of a Mito mega solar park power plant and the Chitose mega solar power plant.