Panasonic Residential Solar Business Promotes Two Authorized Installers to Premium Status

Newark, NJ (February 28, 2018) — Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced the expansion of its Solar Installer program, with two Authorized Installers of Panasonic solar Modules HIT® achieving Premium Installer status.



Launched in 2016, Panasonic's Solar Installer program provides a number of value-added benefits and business opportunities to partners who are able to meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence. Last year, twelve installers attained Premium Installer status through this program.Panasonic's Solar Installer program is comprised of "Authorized" and "Premium" Installers. Authorized Installers promote Panasonic as their primary brand of solar modules and receive a range of benefits from Panasonic to enhance their offerings to customers. To attain Premium Installer status, a company must complete a minimum requirement of HIT® installations and meet an annual wattage target.As part of the program, Premium Installers are involved in continuous efforts with Panasonic to promote the HIT® brand. These installers receive leads generated from Panasonic's website, where they are promoted as being a Premium Installer. In addition, Premium Installers are the beneficiaries of cooperative marketing funds provided by Panasonic, at twice the level provided for Authorized Installers, to help grow their business and attract new customers."The Solar Installer program was created to cultivate strong relationships with our installers," said Mukesh Sethi, Group Manager of the Solar Division of Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. "We are proud to add new Premium Installers from Minnesota and Texas to our current roster, bringing the total to fourteen. Together, we will continue to deliver top of the line quality and service to homeowners and businesses to advance solar across North America."The newest Panasonic HIT® Premium Installers are:• Blue Horizon Energy, Plymouth, MN• Smartworld Energy Inc., San Antonio, TX# # #About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at PanasonicMovesUs.com.