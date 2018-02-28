SolarBOS Expands Design Services for Large Solar Projects

SolarBOS has expanded its Design Services team to deliver best in class service to customers in the large commercial and utility sectors of the solar industry. These services include wire layouts, takeoffs, detailed wire schedules, and eBOS optimizations for systems larger than 1MW.

SolarBOS has expanded its Design Services team to deliver best in class service to customers in the large commercial and utility sectors of the solar industry. These services include wire layouts, takeoffs, detailed wire schedules, and eBOS optimizations for systems larger than 1MW."Providing detailed wire schedules helps ensure that every length is correct", says product manager Zuzana Piras. "Manufacturing overmolded harnesses and wire bundles in house results in SolarBOS quality and short lead times."SolarBOS improves designs by leveraging experience from wire layouts on hundreds of sites and by using custom software to generate takeoffs from site-specific plans. SolarBOS manufactures 2-string and higher string count overmolded harnesses for all module types, including First Solar Series 6.For more information about the SolarBOS Wire Solutions, please visit http://www.solarbos.com/Wire-SolutionsTo learn more about SolarBOS products, including AC Combiners, Rapid Shutdown units, String Inverter BOS products, Battery Combiners, DC Combiners and Recombiners please visit www.solarbos.com/products or contact sales@solarbos.com.