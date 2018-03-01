Gasification 2018 Summit is Only 4 Weeks Away

Following the six successful ACI Gasification Summits in previous years, we are delighted to confirm the dates and the location of the next year's event as 28th - 29th March 2018



in Frankfurt, Germany.ACI's 7th Annual Gasification Summit will comprise two days of formal presentations, interactive roundtable discussions and excellent networking opportunities, providing an ideal setting to convene with your peers to discuss both current operational & future planned gasification plants, end product markets, potential barriers & support policies as well as project economics & finance.Sample list of confirmed participants include:Saudi Aramco | Engie | Cener | Shell | Eco Consult D.o.o.Croatia | TOTAL RC On Behalf Of Bionext | SGS Germany GmbH | Havenbedrijf Antwerpen | Institute For Energy Systems | Total Raffinerie Mitteldeutschland GmbH | Cortus Energy AB | Pulsar Da Terra, Lda. | Fluor | ITC Invest Trading & Consulting AG | Drax Group Plc | Porvair Filtration Group Ltd | RWE Power AG | Hong Jing Metal Corporation | Group Machiels | Sandvik Materials Technology | Fumar Sp. Z O.o. | SUEZ Deutschland GmbH | Veroniki Holding S.p.A | SkyNRG | German Biogas And Bioenergy Society GERBIO | Rijksdienst Voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO.nl) | Skive District Heating Company | European Commission DG Joint Research Centre | Technical University Delft Process And Energy Department | Energy Technologies Institute | Karlsruhe Institute Of Technology | Biomass Energy Engineering | NNFCC The Bioeconomy Consultants | ECN | Valmet | VTT Technical Research Centre Of Finland | Solar Turbines Switzerland | Fives Solios Inc | Creative Energy Clusters | Sotacarbo S.p.A. and many others…Site Visit:During the afternoon of 27th of March 2018 up to 40 conference attendees (only 5 remaining) will receive a unique opportunity to visit The bioliqÂ® Process. There is no extra charge to attend the site visit, but spaces are limited and allocated on a first come first served basis. Please register your attendance for the site visit when booking for the conference.All altenergymag subscribers will get £240 discount until 12th March 2018 using the code - ECGe7MKTRegistration is simple - I will send you a registration form to be signed and emailed (or faxed) back to me the same day. Once I have the signed form back, I'll secure your discounted space for the event. In terms of payment, there are 2 options available - you can either pay with a debit/credit card or invoice, payable within five working days.