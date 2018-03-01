GCL-SI Premieres Four New Black Silicon PERC Modules At 11th PV EXPO In Japan

Attending the Expo, the largest gathering for the PV industry in Japan, and a home for the latest technologies, materials, manufacturing technologies, and solar cell/modules from across the globe, provides GCL-SI with the ideal platform to showcase its Poly PERC black silicon diamond wire half-cut module, which boasts a lower construction cost, higher energy yield, and assured safety. It is tailor made for the Japanese market and will be rolled out to the global market soon.

TOKYO, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., LTD. (SZ: 002506) ("GCL-SI", or the "Company"), a subsidiary of the world's leading clean energy conglomerate GCL, is premiering its four new, cutting-edge black silicon PERC modules to rave reviews at the 11th international PV Power Generation Expo ("the Expo") in Japan.



Attending the Expo, the largest gathering for the PV industry in Japan, and a home for the latest technologies, materials, manufacturing technologies, and solar cell/modules from across the globe, provides GCL-SI with the ideal platform to showcase its Poly PERC black silicon diamond wire half-cut module, which boasts a lower construction cost, higher energy yield, and assured safety. It is tailor made for the Japanese market and will be rolled out to the global market soon.Eric Luo, President of GCL-SI, said, "For the Japanese market, GCL-SI will focus on promoting the highly-efficient PERC modules on display and will provide customers with complete solutions. At the same time, the company will work with Japan's EPC partners to launch rooftop photovoltaic solutions and financial services."GCL-SI industrialized its poly black silicon with the PERC process in the fourth quarter of 2016, achieving a conversion efficiency rate of 20.8%. Based on the clear roadmap of black silicon combined with diamond wire sawing half-cell technology, unit cell efficiency is 20-25W higher than the conventional type but the price remains the same.To further improve the industry chain and support a differentiated product range, a new energy industry fund of 1.2 billion RMB was set up by GCL-SI with its partners. It is earmarked for cell production expansion, with the output capacity of high-efficiency cells expected to hit 3 GW.In response to market demand, a new 2GW capacity black silicon project from GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited ("GCL-Poly", Hang Seng Composite Index) (stock code: 3800.HK) was launched in November 2017 and quickly reached full manufacturing capacity. In addition, diamond wire sawing technology has been applied to all of GCL's wafer products since the end of 2017. The combination of black silicon, PERC and diamond wire sawing will enable GCL to deliver more products to the market with even higher efficiency.About GCL-SIGCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002506) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.