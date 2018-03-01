With Helixâ„¢ Storage, SunPower Maximizes Value of Solar and Storage for Commercial Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower today introduced Helix™ Storage, a new solution that combines energy storage with intelligent software to manage electricity costs for commercial solar customers. An increase in manufacturing capacity and economies of scale have caused tremendous advancements in energy storage with costs dropping 73 percent since 2010 according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Integrating with SunPower's existing commercial solar solutions, Helix Storage significantly reduces electricity expenses for customers while increasing the benefits of solar.



"SunPower has a decade of experience monitoring nearly 1.7 gigawatts of commercial solar projects to best understand how they perform, giving us a unique advantage when maximizing the value of a complete solar-plus-storage solution," said Norm Taffe, SunPower executive vice president, products. "We've used these key learnings to develop an intuitive, reliable storage offering for our commercial customers, further maximizing the benefits of SunPower's roof, carport and ground-mount solar solutions."The integrated Helix Storage solution from SunPower includes:An intelligent software control system that predicts energy consumption from the grid and automatically dispatches stored solar electricity from the battery to lower demand chargesA best-in-class battery technology that is safe, reliable, and versatile to meet real-world conditionsTurn-key services to design, install, operate and maintain systems, ensuring a seamless customer experience"With Helix Storage, SunPower continues to raise the bar with innovative energy solutions for its customers," Taffe continued. "We've invested heavily in growing SunPower's software capabilities to develop a more robust and flexible control platform, and are now applying that to manage solar and storage. Helix Storage uses predictive analytics to dispatch stored solar energy at times when electricity costs are highest, maximizing savings for our customers."Helix Storage is an extension of SunPower's Helix solar offering, the world's first turnkey commercial solar solution, available since 2015.With more than 30 years of solar experience, SunPower has delivered reliable solar and storage solutions to business, government, and education customers throughout the U.S. For more on SunPower's storage solutions, visit www.sunpower.com/storage.About SunPowerAs one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.