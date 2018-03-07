EnSync Energy and Hawai'i Pacific University Announce Plans to Build Downtown Honolulu's Largest Solar Installation

MILWAUKEE, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems, a leading developer of innovative distributed energy resources (DERs), today announced an expansion of the photovoltaic system it is installing on the rooftops of the Aloha Tower Marketplace, which is operated by Hawai'i Pacific University (HPU) under a lease with the State of Hawai'i Aloha Tower Development Corporation. The latest expansion more than doubles the capacity of the photovoltaic (PV) system to 660 kilowatts (kw), making it the largest solar installation in downtown Honolulu upon completion.



More Headlines Articles

EnSync Energy will add 350 kw in PV capacity to the system under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) it signed with HPU and an undisclosed investor. The solar energy will power HPU's revitalized Aloha Tower Marketplace, a mixed-use space featuring university student residences, community spaces, restaurants and shops."It's fitting that the largest PV installation in downtown Honolulu is now located at the landmark Aloha Tower Marketplace," said Dan Nordloh, executive vice president of EnSync Energy. "EnSync Energy has an active presence in Hawai'i, so we are particularly proud to deliver even more clean, reliable and low-cost energy to an institution that plays a prominent role in the cultural and economic life of the state."EnSync Energy designed the system based on customized analysis of Aloha Tower Marketplace's current energy consumption patterns and anticipated future energy needs. After conducting energy and price modelling, EnSync Energy found that a grid-ready PV installation would yield the most savings for the University."We look forward to expanding our solar energy system with EnSync Energy, which offered us a simple way to further contribute to the state's renewable energy goals while also reducing our costs," said Bruce Edwards, chief financial officer for HPU. "The solar panels on Aloha Tower Marketplace's rooftops showcase our commitment to clean energy, to our students and to the greater Honolulu community."Construction of both phases is expected to be completed by early 2019. HPU may consider a third solar installation phase under the terms of the PPA.About EnSync Energy SystemsEnSync, Inc. (NYSE American: ESNC), dba EnSync Energy Systems, is creating the future of electricity with innovative distributed energy resource (DER) systems and internet of energy (IOE) control platforms. EnSync Energy ensures the most cost-effective and resilient electricity, delivered from an electrical infrastructure that prioritizes the use of all available resources, such as renewables, energy storage and the utility grid. As project developer, EnSync Energy's distinctive engagement methodology encompasses load analysis, system design consulting, and technical and financial modeling to ensure energy systems are sized and optimized to meet our customers' objectives for value and performance. Proprietary direct current (DC) power control hardware, energy management software, and extensive experience with numerous energy storage technologies uniquely positions EnSync Energy to deliver fully integrated systems that provide for efficient design, procurement, commissioning, and ongoing operation. EnSync Energy's IOE control platform adapts easily to ever-changing generation and load variables, as well as changes in utility prices and programs, ensuring the means to make or save money behind-the-meter, while concurrently providing utilities the opportunity to use DERs for an array of grid enhancing services. In addition to direct system sales, EnSync Energy includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) in its portfolio of offerings, which enables electricity savings for customers and provides a stable financial yield for investors. EnSync Energy is a global corporation, with joint venture Meineng Energy in AnHui, China, and energy project development subsidiary Holu Energy LLC in Hawaii, and DCfusion LLC, a power system engineering and design, consultancy and policy firm. For more information, visit www.ensync.comAbout Hawai'i Pacific UniversityHawai'i Pacific University (HPU) is a private, nonprofit university in O'ahu, with urban and tropical campuses in downtown Honolulu and at the foot of the Ko'olau Mountains on the windward side of the island, respectively. Established in 1965, HPU is home to over 5,000 students from Hawai'i, the mainland, and over 70 countries around the world. Fusing the University's unmatched cultural diversity with personal support and a deliberately intimate learning environment, students get up-close and personal with the subjects they're most passionate about, enabling them to "look closer, see further, and do more." HPU has been named "Best in the West" (Princeton Review, 2016), the most diverse private nonprofit university in the country (The Chronicle of Higher Education, 2016), and one of the top 8% of private colleges for graduates' income mobility (The New York Times, 2017). HPU students also enjoy the #1 Return on Investment on the Islands (Payscale.com, 2017).