JLM Energy and Wholesale Solar announce distribution partnership

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLM Energy, Inc., a leading energy technology company, and Wholesale Solar, today announced a joint distribution agreement. With this strategic partnership, JLM Energy will expand the availability of its Phazr DC coupled battery systems, Energizr 100 back-up for residential and Gridz AC coupled commercial solutions.



More Headlines Articles

Wholesale Solar provides solar distribution services to a nationwide network of commercial and residential installers. Wholesale Solar also designs and sells backup systems with and without photovoltaics, and designs and sells industrial remote power systems.Erin Clark, JLM's chief operating officer said, "Wholesale Solar's expertise will empower resellers and end-users to reap the full benefits and value of JLM Energy's innovative energy storage products. With utilities changing the value of energy and shifting higher cost electricity to periods when the sun isn't shining, adding energy storage to solar systems is becoming increasingly important. We're extremely pleased to have Wholesale Solar as a distribution partner to enable our installer network easy access to our products as part of a one-stop-shop for all their solar component requirements."Allie Coleman, CEO of Wholesale Solar said, "We are proud to offer JLM's solutions to our dealer network. JLM has highly efficient and cost-effective solutions that make incorporating energy storage with solar simple and approachable. Phazr is driving costs down and spurring the rapid adoption of energy storage in key markets."Developed by JLM Energy, Phazr is an innovative distributed energy storage platform. Phazr's plug-and-play design dramatically simplifies installation and lowers engineering and ongoing maintenance costs over traditional energy storage systems; helping to lower the overall cost for adding energy storage to solar systems and increasing system value. Phazrs are controlled by JLM's Measurz software, which directs the batteries to solve for grid applications such as Time of Use arbitrage, demand shaving, solar self-consumption, and other applications to provide significant value to solar owners and investors.About JLM EnergyJLM Energy is an energy technology company. JLM has created a fully-integrated software platform and energy technology bundle that optimizes energy use and maximizes savings for customers. The bundle includes solar, energy storage, monitoring devices, algorithms and load controllers that are all unified on a single software platform.About Wholesale SolarWholesale Solar began designing and selling photovoltaic systems in 2002. Initially recognized as a leader in residential off-grid and industrial remote power, WholesaleSolar now does half of its business in grid-tied solar and grid-tied with battery backup. Expertise in battery-based systems led Wholesale Solar to evaluate energy storage options and choose to partner with JLM, recognizing the need to provide solutions for TOU shifting, peak demand shaving, and self-supply. Wholesale Solar was built on dedication to excellent customer service that continues as the foundation of its growth and success.