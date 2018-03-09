SHANGHAI, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar"), a global leader in the solar PV industry, today announced that it was awarded the "Top Brand PV" seal in the Australian, German, and Austrian markets by EuPD Research, Europe's leading sustainability research firm.



The Top Brand PV seal is awarded based on survey responses from close to a thousand installers and intermediaries in markets with mature residential and commercial rooftop PV sectors such as Australia, Germany, and Austria. Participants of the survey rated JinkoSolar positively on aspects such as brand awareness and brand management. JinkoSolar is also ranked among the top module manufacturers based on recommendations from Australian, German, and Austrian PV installers who responded that they are highly likely to recommend JinkoSolar to their customers."We're extremely honored to be named as one of the top PV brands in Australia, Germany, and Austria. The seal is a testament to the quality of our modules and strong market reputation" Mr. Gener Miao, JinkoSolar Vice President of Sales & Marketing, noted. "This is a particularly noteworthy accomplishment, considering that the survey respondents are installers in mature distributed generation markets where they've worked with a wide variety of modules and module brands and yet choose to recommend JinkoSolar," Mr. Miao added.About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom,Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8.0 GW for silicon wafers, 5.0 GW for solar cells, and 8.0 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com