Ice Energy Launches the Keep Your Coolâ„¢ Free HVAC Replacement and Energy Storage Program

COSTA MESA, Calif. - March 14, 2018 - Ice Energy, the leading provider of distributed thermal energy storage solutions for utilities, today announced the launch of the Keep Your Cool free HVAC replacement and energy storage program, available to qualified businesses in Orange County, California.



The company established the Keep Your Cool program as part of its historic award from Southern California Edison to provide 25.6 megawatts of behind-the-meter energy storage. Under the program, Orange County businesses are eligible to receive free, fully installed HVAC and thermal energy storage systems, using Ice Energy's proprietary Ice BearÂ® solution.The Ice Bear provides a unique solution to the problem of peak load management by connecting to one or more standard 5-20 ton rooftop commercial AC units and serving as a thermal battery. Ice Bear systems freeze standard tap water at night when demand for power is low and capacity is abundant. The stored ice is then used during the peak period of the day to provide uninterrupted cooling, using a fraction of the energy required to operate a traditional HVAC system and reducing air conditioning bills by up to 40 percent."As a certified Southern California Edison energy services provider, Ice Energy is committed to significantly lowering energy costs for Orange County businesses and reducing peak load on the grid," said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Ice Energy. "The Keep Your Cool program provides immediate benefits to qualified OC businesses by delivering free, fully installed HVAC and energy storage solutions and reducing HVAC peak energy use by 95%."In addition to providing free Ice Bear systems through the Keep Your Cool program, Ice Energy will host a series of sponsored events to educate local business owners, property management firms and HVAC professionals on the enduring benefits of energy storage, as well as strategies to significantly reduce HVAC-related operational and capital expenditures.About Ice EnergyIce Energy is a leading energy storage provider for the grid. Its thermal energy storage products deliver behind-the-meter storage for commercial and industrial HVAC, refrigeration and process cooling systems, and for home AC, providing peak capacity to over 40 utility service territories nationwide. With contracts to deliver 25.6 MW of storage to Southern California Edison; 5 MW in Riverside, CA; 6 MW in Redding, CA; and an additional 450+ MW in the sales pipeline, the company is expanding quickly in the U.S. and internationally. Ice Energy is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. For more information, visit www.ice-energy.com.The Keep Your Cool ProgramFor more information on the Keep Your Cool program, please visit www.keepyourcool.com, or contact Tony Huffman, Director of Site Acquisition, at 1-800-808-9539, or thuffman@ice-energy.com.