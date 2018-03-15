New orders in France: Siemens Gamesa to supply 104 MW for five onshore projects

Since 1st October, Siemens Gamesa has secured orders for the supply, transport and installation of 39 wind turbines with aggregate capacity of 104 MW in France The orders include 22 SWT-3.2-113 turbines, nine G97-2.0 MW and eight SG 2.1-114 All the contracts include servicing agreements for the next 15 to 20 years

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has secured orders for the supply of 39 onshore wind turbines in France, with aggregate capacity of 104 MW, at five wind farms being developed in the regions of Hauts de France, Grand Est, Burgundy and in Western France.



Siemens Gamesa has been selected to supply, transport and install 11 of its SWT-3.2-113 turbines (35.2 MW) for Innovent's Eplessier project in Hauts de France. These turbines will be delivered the third quarter of 2018. In addition, the company will deliver another 11 SWT-3.2-113 turbines for the ENGIE Green's Les Monts projects in the Grand Est region. The company will maintain both projects for 20 years.On the other hand, the company has secured the supply of eight SG 2.1-114 turbines with 16 years of service agreement for a 16 MW project in Burgundy and four G97-2.0 MW turbines with 15-year service contract for an 8 MW project in Western France. The company will also supply another five G97-2.0 MW turbines to an undisclosed customer for a 10 MW wind farm located in Western France."These orders demonstrate Siemens Gamesa's ability to respond to its customers' constraints and its capability to deliver tailor-made projects taking into account the wide variety of site characteristics and product demand. Siemens Gamesa wants to become a strong contributor to the energy model transition underway in France through the excellence, quality and guarantees offered by its products and services" said Enrique Pedrosa, CEO for Siemens Gamesa's Onshore Business in South Europe and Africa.Siemens Gamesa ranked as the fourth-largest turbine manufacturer in terms of capacity installed and connections to the grid in France in 2017. With a total installed base of 1,444 MW, Siemens Gamesa continues reinforcing its position in one of most solid and promising markets.Further information is available at: www.siemensgamesa.comFollow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/SiemensGamesa