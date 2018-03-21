SMA Introduces Utility Power Rack to North American Market

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 21, 2018â€”SMA is now taking orders for its Utility Power Rack 5000/5500, a highly integrated, turnkey solution that offers up to 40 percent integration cost savings over alternative solutions. It is completely pre-assembled for easy set up and commissioning, reducing time-consuming labor processes in the field and minimizing installation risk.



"The highly integrated Utility Power Rack offers a simple, convenient solution without compromises," said Boris Wolff, executive vice president for SMA's Utility business unit. "This newest solution sits atop SMA's North American utility-scale portfolio and enables faster installation and reduced labor costs, as well as the flexibility to integrate storage. By making all critical connections in the factory rather than in the field, we further reduce risk during the installation process."Compatible with both Sunny Central and Sunny Central Storage 2500-EV(-US) and 2750-EV(-US) inverters, the Utility Power Rack is the ideal building block for large-scale PV plants. It offers true 1,500 V technology, which means more reliable stack design and long-term, trouble-free operation. The design is based on more than 10 GW of field-proven Sunny Central inverters in North America, and is backed by more than 35 years and 65 GW of proven experience from SMA globallyâ€”meaning reduced risk for PV plant investments.Offering unmatched convenience and flexibility, the Utility Power Rack can be used with multiple storage options from SMA, providing a standardized process for integrators who are working on both PV and storage projects. It also includes a multitude of configurable options to meet the needs of any plant.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around â‚¬1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by approximately 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index. www.SMA-America.com