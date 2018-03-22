INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2018 IS FULLY BOOKED: A CLEAR INDICATION OF THE GLOBAL MARKET UPSWING

Munich, March 22, 2018 - Intersolar Europe 2018 is already sending out positive market signals. The exhibition space is already fully booked three months before the start of the event, which is a clear reflection of the growth in photovoltaics (PV) being reported globally. With worldwide PV deployment of around 110 gigawatts expected this year alone, there is a sunny outlook around the globe. From June 20-22, 2018 in Munich, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry will examine what the future of the PV market could hold and which areas still hold untapped potential.



Thanks to the boom in the PV market over the last 12 months, Intersolar Europe 2018 is looking forward to welcoming, alongside its established exhibitors, a much greater number of new exhibitors working across all areas of the PV industry - from maintenance and operation to cell production. Cutting-edge, decentralized energy technologies are key areas of focus for these companies. The industry is transitioning to a new energy world, in which networks, digitalization and decentralization will play a central role - and technology will no longer be considered in isolation, but rather as part of a bigger system.The positive market developments have prompted exhibitors not only to book their spots at Intersolar Europe 2018 early, but to increase their exhibition space at the event as well. However, this is not the only indicator of the solar industry's ongoing growth. The changes taking place in the market are also reflected in the format of the exhibition itself. As well as the established storage exhibition ees Europe, Intersolar Europe is for the first time being held alongside two additional energy exhibitions under the new umbrella brand The smarter E Europe. From 2018, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power will highlight the topics of e-mobility and intelligent energy use in industry and buildings. Thanks to this new, comprehensive exhibition concept and the favorable climate in the PV market, the Munich-based event is shaping up to be even more successful than ever before. In fact, this global meeting point for the solar industry is set to welcome 1,200 exhibitors over an exhibition space of 86,000 sqm. With visitors and exhibitors from 150 countries, Intersolar Europe is the industry's most international event and offers an ideal platform for connecting with people from around the globe. "The speed with which Intersolar Europe became fully booked this year also confirms our assessment of the market. We are looking forward to participating in the event again in 2018 and meeting both long-standing and new contacts," says Carsten KÃ¶rnig, CEO of the German Solar Association.Image source: Â© Solar Promotion GmbHIntersolar Europe and the parallel events will take place from June 20-22, 2018 under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe at Messe MÃ¼nchen.For more information, please visit:www.intersolar.de/enwww.TheSmarterE.de/enIntersolar EuropeWith events spanning four continents, Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners. It unites people and companies from around the world with the aim of increasing the share of solar power in our energy supply.Intersolar Europe takes place annually at the Messe MÃ¼nchen exhibition center in Munich, Germany and focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Since being founded, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners in the global solar industry. The accompanying conference consolidates selected exhibition topics and showcases international markets, large-scale power plants, financing and pioneering technologies.With over 25 years of experience, Intersolar has the unique ability to bring together members of the solar industry from across the world's most influential markets. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, San Francisco, Mumbai, SÃ£o Paulo and Dubai. These global events are complemented by the Intersolar Summits, which take place in emerging and growing solar markets worldwide.In 2018, ees Europe, Europe's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place in parallel to Intersolar Europe for the fifth time. Both exhibitions will also be complemented by two new events, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power. Power2Drive Europe is dedicated to traction batteries for e-mobility and topics relating to charging infrastructure, while EM-Power is the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings. All four exhibitions are being held under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe - the innovation hub for empowering new energy solutions.Every two years Intersolar Europe will also be accompanied by automatica, the leading exhibition for smart automation and robotics, which brings together the world's largest range of industry and service robotics, assembly systems, industrial machine vision systems and components. It allows attendees from every industry to discover forward-looking solutions for improved products and more efficient manufacturing.For more information on Intersolar Europe, please visit: www.intersolar.de/en