KYOCERA TCL Solar Begins Operation of Japan's Largest 13.7MW Floating Solar Power Plant

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera Corporation (herein "Kyocera") and Tokyo Century Corporation (herein "Tokyo Century") announced today that Kyocera TCL Solar LLC (herein "Kyocera TCL Solar") has started operation of Japan's largest*1 13.7 megawatt (MW) floating solar plant this month. Located on the Yamakura Dam reservoir in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, the Company held a completion ceremony on March 20 with Kensaku Morita, the Governor of Chiba Prefecture. Kyocera TCL Solar is a joint venture of Kyocera and Tokyo Century established in 2012 to promote large-scale solar projects.



The plant was constructed over the surface of the reservoir, which is managed by the waterworks bureau of Chiba Prefecture for its industrial use. With 180,000m2 (over 44 acres) of surface area, 50,904 Kyocera solar modules were installed to generate an estimated 16,170 megawatt hours (MWh) per year ― enough electricity to power approximately 4,970 typical households*2. All power generated is sold to TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated. The project was originally initiated by the Public Enterprises Agency of Chiba Prefecture seeking companies to help reduce its burden on the environment.Since its establishment, Kyocera TCL Solar has constructed 61 solar power plants*3 across Japan including the nation's largest floating solar project, the 13.7MW plant at Yamakura. The Company has developed seven floating solar power plants using Japan's fresh-water dams and reservoirs rather than agricultural land, for it is becoming more difficult to secure tracts of land suitable for a utility-scale power plant.Kyocera TCL Solar, Kyocera and Tokyo Century, will remain committed to promoting renewable energy as well as contributing to environmental protection and the creation of a sustainable society.*1 Japan's largest floating solar power plant in terms of output among those currently in operation. Claim is based on research by Kyocera TCL Solar LLC (as of March 20, 2018).*2 Based on average annual use of 3,254.4kWh per household. Source: Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan (Graphical Flip-chart of Nuclear & Energy Related Topics 2015)*3 Total of the plants in operation as of March 20, 2018About KYOCERAKyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) (http://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of solar power generating systems, electronic devices, semiconductor packages, printers, copiers, mobile phones, cutting tools and industrial components. During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company's consolidated net sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera appears on the "Top 100 Global Innovators" list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #522 on Forbes magazine's 2017 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies.About Tokyo CenturyTokyo Century Corporation (TOKYO:8439) (https://www.tokyocentury.co.jp/en/) was launched in 2009 through the merger of Century Leasing System, Inc. and Tokyo Leasing Co., Ltd. Its core lines of business include equipment leasing, specialty financing, domestic automobile financing, and international business, with operations in 37 countries and regions around the world. Tokyo Century is focused on high-growth areas that transcend the boundaries of leasing and finance, such as aviation, solar power generation, and robot dispatch (rental) businesses. As of the year ended March 31, 2017, the company's consolidated operating assets reached total of 3.2 trillion yen (approx. USD28.7 billion), and the company's market capitalization stood at 404 billion yen (approx. USD3.6 billion).