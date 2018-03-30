TEPCO Establishes New Online Renewable Electricity Retail Startup, 'TRENDE'

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO) announced today the launch of TRENDE Inc., an online renewable energy retailer selling electricity to residential customers in Japan.



Customers will be able to sign up online or with their smartphones for the new service. TRENDE offers a simple and affordable flat rate plan to its customers. The company also offers a premium plan that provides further savings for customers who are heavy consumers of electricity.TRENDE also plans to offer solar power generation equipment and storage batteries on site at customer residences, in order to create a distributed energy platform.The new company will be led by 2 serial entrepreneurs, Jeffrey Char and Tadatoshi Senoo. Char successfully built and sold several technology companies in the United States and Japan. Senoo spent a decade at Tokyo Mitsubishi Bank before co-founding Japan's first and largest social lending enterprise with Char in 2006 and also co-founded Orb, a blockchain startup in 2014."The launch of TRENDE demonstrates TEPCO's commitment to innovative and environmentally responsible approaches to ensuring that residential customers have the energy they need for a sustainable future," said Mr. Char. "Our easy to use, engaging, and informative platform will help consumers make smart energy choices and save money, while also promoting the use of solar energy." Added Mr. Senoo, "We are pleased to be working with TEPCO to make residential solar power a reality."About TEPCOTokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TSE: 9501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the largest utility in Japan serving millions of homes and businesses. Worldwide the company has more than 34 subsidiaries and 32 affiliates in 8 countries and employs approximately 42,060 people. Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totaled 5.3 trillion Japanese yen. The company was established in 1951 and is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.tepco.co.jp/en/corpinfo/index-e.htmlAbout TRENDETRENDE Inc. is an online renewable energy retailer selling electricity to residential customers in Japan via its Ashita Denki service website at https://ashita-denki.jp/. The company is a subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. For more information, please visit http://trende.jp/.