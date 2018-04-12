Schletter Group: Solar power for the most low-lying city in the world

Kirchdorf, 12 April 2018. The Schletter Group has supplied the mounting solution for the largest solar park in Palestine. The Dier Hejlah and Alzor PV installation is located in Jericho at 250 metres below sea level, one of the most low-lying places in the world and generates 1.6 MWp of solar power for the West Bank. This project marks a continuation of the Schletter Group's growth in the Middle East.



More Headlines Articles

"As an alternative to the slowly depleting reserves of oil and natural gas in the Middle East, solar power is becoming more and more important," Adnan Daqa said. He is the Schletter Group's representative in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. "For countries like Palestine or Jordan, photovoltaics are particularly interesting, because they are an independent source of energy." Demand for both ground mounted and rooftop installations is rising sharply in the Middle East. With four large-scale projects in the region in the last 12 months, the Schletter Group is one of the major suppliers of PV mounting systems there.The Dier Hejlah and Alzor solar power plant covers an area of 20 hectares, which makes it the largest one in Palestine. Due to the geographic location of this desert area at the edge of the Dead Sea, environmental conditions are quite rough: On the one hand, there are extreme temperature differences from day to night, and on the other, the air is very humid and salty. Materials and mounting systems therefore need to be particularly resistant to corrosion and thermal expansion.The solar panels are supported on Schletter's mounting system FS Duo. This double-support system has large pile-driven foundations and is very stable and durable. Furthermore, the system is prefabricated to a great extent, allowing fast and easy assembly. As a result, completing the solar park took the involved companies 3K and Msader only four months. The project was commissioned by the Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO) and has a planned service lifespan of 20 years.About the Schletter GroupThe Schletter Group is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of photovoltaic mounting systems made of aluminium and steel. The Group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, façades and open areas (solar farms) as well as solar carports. With three production facilities in Germany, the USA and China as well as an international network of distribution and service companies the Schletter Group is active in all important international markets. The Schletter Group has around 1,400 employees in total. Group sales amounted to around EUR 270 million in 2017.