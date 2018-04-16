Tradewind Energy Named Number One Utility-Scale Wind Developer in U.S. for 2017

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradewind Energy—one of the largest independent wind and solar project development companies in the U.S.— achieved the number one ranking in the country for 2017 wind energy developed and installed, according to the U.S. Wind Industry 2017 Market Report from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA).



Tradewind topped the AWEA ranking by developing 1,247 MW of the more than 7,000 MW of total utility-scale wind projects completed in 2017. In a year filled with industry change and challenges, Tradewind witnessed record-breaking growth and increasing demand for renewable energy projects.Tradewind credits continued utility demand for renewable energy and corporate commitments to sustainability for its development success in 2017. "The investment by American businesses in both wind and solar power has become a major contributor to industry growth, and it confirms the value of these technologies in their ability to provide long-term low, stable energy costs while at the same time moving our nation toward energy sustainability," said Rob Freeman, chief executive officer for Tradewind Energy, Inc. "Investment in large-scale wind and solar power has become indispensable to economic development and the ability to attract new business investment for most communities today."In addition to its record year of project completions in 2017, Tradewind also booked 1,130 MW of wind and 150 MW of solar projects that are expected to begin construction in 2018, setting up another year of strong growth for the company. The majority of Tradewind's wind projects are acquired by long-term strategic partner Enel Green Power North America (EGP).Tradewind Energy Company Profile Highlights:More than 10,000 MW of wind projects in developmentMore than 5,200 MW of solar projects in developmentCurrently developing wind and solar projects in 26 states"Tradewind has established itself as one of the leading wind and solar developers in the nation through its ability to consistently deliver on its commitment to local communities, its customers, and its investors," said Geoff Coventry, chief operating officer for Tradewind Energy, Inc. "We expect the wind and solar industries to continue to drive down the cost of power for Americans, while modernizing our nation's electric generation fleet. Driven by the dedicated and accomplished Tradewind team, we are poised and ready to continue moving through a successful 2018."ABOUT TRADEWIND ENERGYTradewind Energy is one of the largest wind and solar project development companies in the U.S. We deliver long-term power projects that tap into nature's resources to produce low-cost, sustainable energy for our nation. We've earned a reputation for innovation in the market, for our highly skilled and passionate team, and for our deeply held respect for the people, environment, and communities where we develop our projects. For more information, visit www.tradewindenergy.com.