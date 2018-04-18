SimpliPhi Power and OutBack Power Team Up with West Coast Sustainables to Power Governor Jerry Brown's Off-Grid Ranch

OJAI, Calif. and ARLINGTON, Wash., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Solar+SimpliPhi+OutBack microgrid is now powering Governor Jerry Brown and his wife Anne's new home at their ranch north of Sacramento, Calif.



"Given his leadership in connection with climate change and renewable energy, one would expect Governor Brown to embrace solar+storage to power his home," says SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "But this microgrid was also motivated by an all-too-common reality: the electrical infrastructure serving the ranch's location in Colusa County simply didn't exist. Governor Brown, like 1.4 billion other people worldwide, did not have access to power for his home. Whether in remote areas of the United States, off grid regions worldwide, or natural disaster recovery zones, SimpliPhi specializes in delivering safe, reliable electricity so that no person or community has to do without."Designed and installed by Jason Andrade of West Coast Sustainables, the Brown Ranch microgrid is comprised of 48 solar panels, producing 14 kilowatt-hours of electricity feeding renewable power into three OutBack Radian GS8048A inverter/chargers and 10 SimpliPhi PHI 3.4 kWh 48V batteries. A 24 kWh natural gas backup system is also installed for days when sunlight is limited."We chose the combination of SimpliPhi batteries and OutBack inverters because of the ability to easily expand the system when future ranch improvements demand more power, and because we trust the proven track record of both companies," said Andrade about his solar+storage partners."For homeowners seeking a solar+storage solution, OutBack's Radian and FXR series inverter/chargers, pre-wired FLEXpower systems and Advanced Battery Charging option provide both a simple, trouble-free installation and proven long-term performance," said Brandon Provalenko, vice president of commercial operations at OutBack Power. "Fully integrated microgrid installations like this one provide a compelling case study for the cost effectiveness and viability of renewable energy plus storage in providing reliable off-grid power."About SimpliPhi PowerSimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize non-toxic lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Ojai, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, manufacturing processes and materials, power electronics and, Battery Management System (BMS) to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.About OutBack PowerFor over 17 years, OutBack Power has been the recognized leader in the design and manufacture of battery-based renewable energy systems. With the regulatory and incentive landscape changing almost daily, consumers are rapidly moving away from simple grid-tied systems and towards intelligent, battery-based designs that blend energy independence with smart home technology that is good for the pocket book and the environment.As a member of The Alpha Group, OutBack Power is backed by the resources and expertise of The Alpha Group's 40 year history as an innovator in power conversion for critical applications in the communications, commercial and industrial markets. Whether the application is village micro-grids in Africa, rural electrification projects in Latin America, remote off-grid cabins in Alaska, or a suburban home in Southern California, OutBack Power Technologies has set the bar for delivering advanced renewable energy power conversion electronics and energy storage.OutBack products and systems are sold through a network of distributors serving advanced solar installers around the globe. Famous for its legendary power electronics, OutBack is also a leader in the rapidly growing field of energy storage for PV systems. For more information, please visit www.outbackpower.com.About West Coast SustainablesAs a owner/installer based company they have been installing high quality renewable energy systems on and off the grid since 2005. Beginning in the off grid area it has allowed the easy expansion into the ESS field, while maintaining a balance of grid tie and solar pumping projects. "We strive to be a company that is on the forefront of all renewable technologies in the industry"