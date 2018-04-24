The Evolution of Solar Power in 2017

The Evolution of Solar Power is the result of a cooperation between SolarPower Europe and renewable energy software company Greenbyte. The interactive map reveals the cumulative installed solar power capacity per country, continent and the world between 1992-2017. Now let's dig into some of those figures and see what has happened in the past twelve months.



Established solar power nations China and USA kept their impressive growth with over 25% new capacity added in 2017 respectively. Also notable in 2017, China crossed the 100 GW mark in installed solar power capacity.In Europe, France and Germany also kept their steady growth, adding respectively 1 and 2 GW. With over 43 GW installed, Germany remains Europe's biggest player when it comes to solar, followed by Italy with over 19 GW and the UK which added almost 1 GW in 2017, totaling over 12 GW.Worth mentioning in Europe, Hungary and Poland which doubled their respective installed capacity in 2017, totaling almost 500 MW and 400 MW of solar installed capacity. The Netherlands also followed an impressive growth, up 32%, with over 800 MW installed in 2017.2017 was also an excellent year for Asia as India and Japan hit the ground running adding over 8, 000 MW of solar power capacity respectively in 2017 and now reaching 15 605 MW and 50 750 MW.Other countries that experienced significant growth in installed solar power capacity last year were Turkey up 60% to 1920 MW, Sweden up 41%, Mexico up 37%, Cyprus up 30% and South Korea up 22% to 5550 MW.Try the Evolution of Solar Power map. Interested in wind power? Check out the Evolution of Wind Power map.About GreenbyteGreenbyte makes the industry leading independent renewable energy management systems Breeze and Bright - used globally by wind energy and solar PV owners, operators and asset managers to capture the full potential of renewable energy projects. Power plants are remotely connected to Greenbyte's software via on-site SCADA systems - resulting in a single powerful tool to monitor, analyze, plan and control diverse renewable energy portfolios of any size. Currently over 12GW of renewable energy across 5 continents and 25+ countries are monitored in Greenbyte's software. www.greenbyte.com