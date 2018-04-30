Solar Freedom USA Discovers a Smarter Mounting Solution with Roof Tech

Chula Vista, CA - (April 30, 2018) - For Peter Santos, president and founder of Solar Freedom USA, the decision to try Roof Tech products came easily. "I first met the Roof Tech team at the California Solar Power Expo in San Diego in May 2017," he said. "It was clear to me that their products offered unique benefits, and I knew I wanted to give them a try."



The staying power of RT Butyl makes a lasting impressionSantos was particularly impressed with RT Butyl, the butyl rubber flashing used in Roof Tech's E Mount AIR® all-in-one mounting bracket. "RT Butyl is a really great alternative to traditional flashing," he said. "It withstands extreme temperature changes and creates a truly airtight seal which is so important on the rooftop."A smooth approval process and fast, easy installationSolar Freedom USA specializes in installation of solar panels for homes and small businesses, and Santos found that getting city approvals always went smoothly for his projects using E Mount AIR. More importantly, E Mount AIR's ease of use made installation jobs go much faster. "Before we found Roof Tech, it was very time consuming to install with traditional flashing," he said. "But with E Mount AIR, our installers don't have to spend time searching for the rafters so the jobs are done sooner, and that translates into cost savings for us and our customers."Ease of use and reliability earn Roof Tech another loyal customerSince first learning about Roof Tech products, Santos has used E Mount AIR on nearly all of his residential and commercial installation projects. "I have no doubt that we'll continue to use E Mount AIR on our installations," he said. "Quite simply, it's a great product, and once people realize you don't need to go through the time and trouble of using traditional flashing, I think the market for Roof Tech products will continue to grow."About Solar Freedom USASolar Freedom USA was founded in 2016 by Peter Santos, who serves as its president and oversees all operations. The company is based in Los Angeles, California and has 10 full-time employees, most of who serve as installers on Solar Freedom's projects. Solar Freedom's market extends to all of Southern California, and the company specializes in both residential and commercial installations, averaging about 10kW per system. Learn more about Solar Freedom USA at www.solarfreedomusa.com.About Roof TechRoof Tech, Inc., is the first U.S. subsidiary of Yanegiken, a Japanese company renowned for more than four decades of innovative roofing technologies. In June 2012, Roof Tech established its U.S. operations and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California. Roof Tech has a national network of distributors in place to provide its unique PV solar mounting solutions for residential and commercial projects. Roof Tech's products include RT-[E] Mount®, E Mount AIR®, U set Solar®, and the new RT L-Foot Option. Roof Tech recently introduced GEN II, a new generation of its signature products. All are fully code-compliant and offer compact, watertight performance for rooftop solar installations.