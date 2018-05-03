SMA Reclaims Spot as No. 1 Commercial Inverter Supplier in U.S.
New Product and Service Solutions Prove Popular with Owners and Integrators
ROCKLIN, Calif., May 3, 2018—SMA is again the no. 1 commercial inverter supplier in the U.S., according to GTM Research's most recent U.S. PV Leaderboard report.
The report evaluated total installed capacity among inverter manufacturers from Q1 through Q4 of 2017 and found that SMA had the largest commercial market share in the U.S., with more than 26 percent. SMA also holds the top spot in California - the industry's largest state market -- where the company captured nearly 39 percent market share.
In 2016, SMA was ranked no. 2 in the U.S. commercial market after holding the no. 1 position in 2014 and 2015.
"We are thrilled to regain our ranking as the top commercial inverter supplier in the U.S.," said Chuck Ellis, vice president of distributed sales for SMA. "Last year we invested heavily in the commercial market with new solutions and new service offerings, and we are grateful to our customers who chose our inverters for their projects."
In 2017, SMA introduced the Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverter for commercial installations—a highly-anticipated and popular product that has boosted the company's U.S. commercial business. SMA also recently introduced O&M services for commercial installations in an effort to further invest in the commercial market.
About SMA
The SMA Group with sales of around €900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.
