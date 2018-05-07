Conti Solar Nears Completion of 44.5 MW Solar Project Portfolio in Massachusetts for Eversource Energy

Worcester, MA, May 7, 2018 - Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage company, announced today it is nearing completion of 15 solar power projects located in Massachusetts. Ranging in size from 1.2 to 7 megawatts, the projects are owned and will be operated by Eversource Energy, New England's largest energy provider and number-one ranked utility in the nation for energy efficiency*. The solar projects will deliver clean, renewable, solar electricity to Eversource Energy's regional customers.



Conti Solar was awarded more than 75 percent of Eversource Energy's Clean Energy Initiative in the first block through a highly competitive request for proposals process. The initiative is part of Eversource's multifaceted Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) program, a visionary company directive designed to guide the utility's development in alignment for top financial performance, customer reliability and operational excellence."Eversource Energy has well-developed and thorough approval processes to ensure our selection of EPC partners meet our high standards on multiple levels, including technical capabilities, solar experience, track record, safety, customer service and competitive pricing. Conti Solar earned this project portfolio and we have been impressed with their level of commitment and how responsive they have been in working with us," said Mark Kimball, Eversource Project Director - Solar."Eversource Energy's vision is to be the best energy company in the nation and Conti Solar is pleased to support them in this consequential endeavor. Conti Solar has installed over 500 MW of utility-scale solar across the country and will continue to focus on first-class execution and outstanding customer service on the work we do," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of Conti Solar.About Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 500 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2008. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial wherewithal to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.About Eversource EnergyEversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.7 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.4 million electric customers in 140 communities, 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,500 water customers in five communities. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.* http://aceee.org/research-report/u1707