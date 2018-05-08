Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation

Pasadena, Calif. - May 8, 2018 - Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the most influential gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, is collaborating with CALSTART, the nation's leading advanced transportation technologies consortium, to present two major energy industry events in Pasadena, California, from November 6-8, 2018.



More Headlines Articles

For the first time, the CALSTART Annual Symposium will share a venue with ESNA 2018, providing an unprecedented opportunity for developers, utility executives, energy users, fleet managers, auto manufacturers and suppliers, policy makers and other stakeholders to learn, network and exchange ideas. The joint conference will be the largest showcase of grid energy storage technologies and applications in North America, and will highlight innovations in clean transportation technologies, policy and infrastructure.For three days, the Pasadena Convention Center plaza will become a showroom for the newest advanced technology vehicles that are eligible under the California Air Resources Board's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). Vehicle manufacturers will unveil their 2020 line of new low- and zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty buses and trucks."We're proud to host this unique combined event that underscores the importance of energy storage across multiple industry segments," said ESNA co-founder and Chair, Janice Lin. "Storage is not only a critical resource for grid resilience and the global transition to renewable energy, it also provides the foundation for clean transportation solutions.""Energy storage innovations are driving the evolution of the electric vehicle market," said John Boesel, CALSTART president and CEO. "Given that dynamic, it's logical to bring our annual symposium to ESNA 2018, where we will combine learnings and share strategies to build a globally competitive US clean transportation industry. We are also excited to be collaborating with ESNA to build out their Mobility and Storage conference track and explore how energy storage developers can help facilitate the growth of the EV market."About CALSTARTCALSTART, North America's leading clean transportation technologies and solutions consortium, serves as a catalyst for creating jobs, cleaning the air, reducing fuel consumption and mitigating the threat of climate change. CALSTART is an industry organization with more than 185 member companies ranging from Tesla Motors to UPS to Caterpillar. Since its inception in 1992, CALSTART has helped develop and manage more than $500 million in clean transportation technology programs. The organization is headquartered in Pasadena, and has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley, Colorado, Michigan and New York. www.calstart.org.About Energy Storage North AmericaEnergy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event covering all applications of grid storage in North America. ESNA is produced by Strategen Consulting and Messe Dusseldorf North America, and is part of the larger World of Energy Storage events happening in Europe, India, China and Japan. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. To learn more about ESNA 2018, November 6-8, 2018, in Pasadena, California, visit www.esnaexpo.com.