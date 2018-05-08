PowerFactors, LLC Hires Jay Lakumb as VP of Product Management

MAY 8, 2018 - PowerFactors, LLC, a California-based software provider for operational and performance monitoring software for renewable energy, has hired Jay Lakumb to expand product development in wind. Over the past year and a half, the company has been diversifying its expertise and product offering to service the wind industry by bringing in subject matter experts like SVP David Roberts and making strategic acquisitions including Arista Energies. To date, PowerFactors, already monitors over 23 GW of solar and wind assets.



Jay brings over 13 years of experience as a product manager in renewable energy including tenures at OSIsoft and most recently, as the Principal Product Manager at GE Digital for their Renewables business unit. His extensive experience in automation and analytics products support PowerFactors' vision of becoming the leader in performance management for clean energy.Lakumb says, "At a global level, renewable energy is becoming the lowest cost energy available, driving tremendous growth in the size and scale of the industry. The PowerFactors platform, already one of the recognized leaders in the solar industry, is well-suited to meet the needs of the wind power industry. I am pleased to be joining forces with the tremendous team at PowerFactors, to deliver a true cross-generation class platform built upon industry standard technologies"Roberts adds, "We are extremely excited to have Jay joining as VP of Product Management. His experience and passion for the industry and deep technology background will help us deliver to our customers unique capabilities to identify events impacting production and appropriate actions to improve performance of their fleet of renewable energy assets.PowerFactors is part of the Renewable Energy Infrastructure Group (REIG), managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and servicing Solar, Wind, Energy, Storage and Electric Vehicle assets. PowerFactors will be at Booth #3051 at the AWEA Windpower 2018 Conference and Exhibition in Chicago.For more information, please visit: https://pfdrive.comAbout Power Factors, LLCPower Factors delivers scalable data platforms to optimize the physical and financial performance of renewable energy assets. The company's advanced SaaS solution is built upon utility-grade software platforms from OSIsoft, Microsoft and Salesforce to ensure reliability and scalability. Power Factors works with some of the largest, most successful clean energy companies in the world to help them drive value out of their investments.Contact: Susan DeVico 510 339-1527