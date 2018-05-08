SEIA Raises Concerns About Connecticut Plan to Kill Net Metering

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement by Sean Gallagher, vice president of state affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in response to the energy bill the Connecticut Senate passed this week:



"While we are in favor of legislation that genuinely advances solar energy, we have concerns about this bill. We support stronger renewable portfolio standards, yet it is not clear to what extent the bill would open significant large-scale or community solar markets. And importantly, any approach that doesn't also protect customer choice and provide for reasonable compensation for the value of customer-generated electricity is not acceptable."As other states in New England and across the United States have shown, strong rooftop solar policies, paired with real opportunity for utility scale and community solar projects, creates jobs, stimulates economic growth, and gives consumers ways to save money."Ninety percent of Americans support solar energy. In order for this bill to truly represent the values of Constitution State residents, it must include strong RPS and community solar provisions and refrain from gutting net energy metering. We are concerned that this particular approach falls short, and it should not be considered a model in Connecticut or anywhere else."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.