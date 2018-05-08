SEIA Raises Concerns About Connecticut Plan to Kill Net Metering
Following is a statement by Sean Gallagher, vice president of state affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in response to the energy bill the Connecticut Senate passed this week:
"As other states in New England and across the United States have shown, strong rooftop solar policies, paired with real opportunity for utility scale and community solar projects, creates jobs, stimulates economic growth, and gives consumers ways to save money.
"Ninety percent of Americans support solar energy. In order for this bill to truly represent the values of Constitution State residents, it must include strong RPS and community solar provisions and refrain from gutting net energy metering. We are concerned that this particular approach falls short, and it should not be considered a model in Connecticut or anywhere else."
