eMotorWerks Launches JuiceNet Enterprise Cloud Platform

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eMotorWerks, part of the Enel Group's new advanced energy services division Enel X, has developed the JuiceNet Enterprise solution to simplify the management of large numbers of electric vehicle charging stations across multiple sites. By deploying both smart-charging EV supply equipment (EVSE) and cloud software solutions on a commercial scale, electric car and truck fleet owners as well as workplace and commercial real estate facility managers can now expect to:



remotely manage fleets of chargers at various locations from a single cloud dashboardmaximize EV charging capabilities on their properties, helping to keep costs to electrical building upgrades low, andenjoy new revenues as well as offset costs from participating in energy service programs such as demand response."Consumers spurred the EV revolution, but today charging at fleet depots and commercial buildings is becoming more critical as the electrification movement gains momentum," said Val Miftakhov, Head of eMotorWerks. "We know people are more likely to purchase EVs if their workplaces offer charging options. Now, commercial operators can offer EV charging as an integral component of their business operations, while also allowing them to keep their capital and operating costs lower than what they can achieve through traditional offerings. It is a winning combination that may help expand the proliferation of EVs even faster."Through the dynamic load balancing control of the JuiceNet Enterprise solution, EV owners can install more stations on their property without costly electrical upgrades to their building infrastructure, balancing the charging load in real-time to match site electrical capacity. In addition, JuiceNet Enterprise enables EV drivers and building managers to optimize renewable energy use by aligning their charging when solar and wind generation are most abundant on the grid. The solution also allows customers to reduce onsite peak electricity demand charges by sharing loads between chargers throughout the day, all while still ensuring drivers have their vehicles at the desired charge level when needed. The new system also empowers drivers to locate available stations within their private network by using the JuiceNet mobile app.JuiceNet Enterprise also allows deployed stations to automatically shift power use to nighttime hours, when prices are low, or curtail charging during peak afternoon times. Through JuiceNet Enterprise fleet operators also gain flexible configuration, reporting and notifications, such as the ability to configure charger settings across the network, by customer account, location or individual station. The benefits of JuiceNet Enterprise also extend to a regional utility level, allowing fleets of JuiceNet-enabled EV chargers to aggregate charging loads and respond to demand response programs, helping to bring greater stability to the grid during peak load times."JuiceNet enterprise allows us and our fleet customers to easily manage smart-grid charging for multiple vehicles and locations, across one simple dashboard," said Suresh Jayanthi, VP of Energy Services at Chanje Energy. "As more fleets go electric, and more utilities strive for aggregated charging load management, it only makes sense that a technology like JuiceNet Enterprise is integrated into the energy solutions for our fleet customers, as well as any other large-scale charging network."As part of a nationwide rollout, Chanje has already deployed 65 of eMotorWerk's JuiceBox Pro 40 charging to facilities in California, Illinois and New York, along with its customer Ryder System, Inc. Chanje is the first company in North America to be able to deliver large-scale fleets of commercial electric trucks. Ryder is the exclusive distribution and service provider for Chanje's medium-duty EV fleet for which the company is offering truck leasing and preventive maintenance solutions as part of Ryder's ChoiceLease and SelectCare fleet maintenance portfolio.Using JuiceNet Enterprise, Chanje and its fleet manager customers have easy access to tracking and reporting features that provide visibility into the activity of the chargers in their operations, regardless of location. Administrators can view charging activities of each customer account, site or charger level, as well as build reports on the total energy charged during a given time. Such reporting features allow companies, like Chanje, a streamlined method for complying with requirements to participate in California's Low-Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS) program or utility demand response programs.JuiceNet Enterprise is a new addition to eMotorWerks' JuiceNet cloud software suite JuiceNet.About eMotorWerks:Founded in 2010, and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, eMotorWerks is an Enel Group company, revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) charging market with its JuiceNet-enabled smart grid EV charging solutions. JuiceNet enabled devices, such as the company's connected, high-power JuiceBox charging stations, maximize charging efficiency and speed while providing EV owners intuitive control and visibility. By shifting when and how much electricity JuiceNet-enabled stations draw from the grid, eMotorWerks helps utilities and grid operators reduce electricity costs, ease grid congestion, and maximize the use of solar and wind power. eMotorWerks grows the EV charging ecosystem by partnering with EVSE and EV manufacturers to provide an extensive cloud platform for grid balancing and optimization for utilities. In 2017, Inc Magazine named eMotorWerks the 16th Fastest Growing Company in the San Francisco Bay Area, and number 353 in the nation and the company was acquired by Enel, a multinational power company and leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets. For more information on eMotorWerks, please visit www.emotorwerks.com. Follow us on Twitter (@eMotorWerks), on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/electric-motor-werks-inc-) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eMotorWerks).About Enel X:Enel X is a new Enel global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility.