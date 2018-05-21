European Commission Mobility Package: a new boost for the European Battery Alliance





Commenting on the adoption of the package, Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič of the European Commission said: "Mobility is crossing a new technological frontier. With this final set of proposals under the Energy Union, we help our industry stay ahead of the curve. By producing key technological solutions at scale, including sustainable batteries, and deploying key infrastructure, we will also get closer to a triple zero: emissions, congestion and accidents."EIT InnoEnergy, Europe's sustainable energy innovation engine, welcomes these initiatives and, in particular, the strategic action plan for batteries. This was inspired by the 49 recommendations that InnoEnergy built together with more than 120 stakeholders of the industrial battery ecosystem over the past four months, as part of the European Battery Alliance (EBA).This plan identified key actions and clear milestones to accelerate the EU's position in the global battery market. These actions will support the entire battery value chain by using all available European resources: funding, legal instruments and political initiatives, for example.With this new announcement, InnoEnergy believes Europe is on the right track to capture a battery market of up to €250 billion a year from 2025 onwards.Diego Pavia, CEO of InnoEnergy, commented: "We are proud to play our role in achieving this European ambition. This is an important milestone for the European Battery Alliance that brings us significantly closer to earning the EU's place as a leading player on the global battery market. The latest announcement by the EU not only recognises the value of the EBA's but represents major progress on the pathway to realising this burgeoning opportunity for Europe's energy industry."Concrete investment projects have already been identified in the ecosystem the EBA has established. InnoEnergy will strongly support these initiatives, as a co-investor or facilitator.Pavia continues: "InnoEnergy shares Vice-President Šefčovič convictions; the scale and speed of the necessary investment require combined efforts to address this industrial challenge. We are determined to dedicate our resources, our experience supporting 26 different battery innovators and our ecosystem to help reaching that objective."