Conti Solar Begins Construction of Largest Landfill Solar Project in Ohio

Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage development company, has begun construction on the largest landfill solar project in Ohio. Located in Cuyahoga County, the 4 MW project is owned and operated by IGS Solar, a commercial and residential solar provider and an affiliate company of IGS Energy, one of the largest independent retail energy suppliers in the country. The solar project was developed by Enerlogics and McDonald Hopkins, and when complete, will provide over 5,000,000 kilowatt hours of clean solar electricity to county-owned facilities annually.



Solar projects built on landfills can be particularly complex, but Conti Solar has successfully installed more than 133 MW of landfill solar projects across the country. Their deep experience and knowledge with the processes and risks of landfill projects, along with their competitive buying power and superior execution capabilities establishes Conti Solar as a national leader in the segment.The Cuyahoga solar project is the first of its kind in Ohio. Covering 17 acres of previously unproductive land, Conti Solar will manage the construction of the solar array that will sit atop a closed-and-capped landfill and transform an area of waste into a sustainable solar power generation plant. The project will be a cornerstone of Cuyahoga County's sustainable practices. Via a power purchase agreement (PPA), Cuyahoga County will acquire 100 percent of the project's energy through Cleveland Public Power. Benefits of this unique project include significantly reduced energy costs for the county, additional tax revenue, and an estimated 100 local jobs."It was essential that we partnered with a firm that has a proven track record in developing solar projects on top of sensitive landfill sites," said Patrick Smith, vice president of IGS Solar. "It's a unique niche, but Conti Solar's vast experience, impeccable standards, and understanding of IGS Solar's vision for the community has made Conti Solar the ideal partner for this project.""IGS Solar is helping Cuyahoga County reduce energy costs for the next 20 years. They have been a reliable energy partner supporting the efficient and cost-effective addition of clean renewable energy for the county's benefit, both environmentally and financially, said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of Conti Solar. "We hope to continue working with IGS Solar on projects like this in Ohio and other Midwestern states."The project will be complete during the summer of 2018. To learn more about Conti Solar's other completed landfill solar projects, visit www.contisolar.com/projects/type/landfill-arrays.About Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage development company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 500 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2008. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. A member of The Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial wherewithal to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.About IGS SolarIGS Solar, a turn-key commercial and residential solar provider with significant solar assets under development, provides businesses, homes, and communities with an opportunity to participate in creating a sustainable energy future with no upfront investment. As an affiliate of IGS Energy, IGS Solar is dedicated to delivering innovative solar energy solutions. For more information, contact Patrick Smith, Vice President, at 614-448-7655 (Patrick.Smith@igs.com) or visit IGSsolarpower.com. Connect with IGS Solar at linkedin.com/company/igs-solar.